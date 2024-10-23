Advertisement
Memes

The origins of the ‘Peace Was Never An Option’ goose

honkhonk!

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
peace goose

The Peace Goose, aka Peace Was Never An Option Goose meme features an animated goose wielding a butter knife, giving it a menacing vibe. Some memes combine both the character and the phrase. In others, the goose is the focal point with different captions.

Meme basics

  • Meme creator: @erkshnrt/X
  • Meme type: Exploitable, Image macro
  • First appearance: September 2019
  • Origin source: X
  • Peak popularity: November 2019
    peace was never an option goose google trend
  • Popular variations: The phrase is sometimes combined with different characters or animals, with the goose holding various weapons or other items

Origin

The Peace Goose is the main character of Untitled Goose Game. The sandbox game takes place in the English countryside, where the goose menaces everyone it encounters. Players control the goose as it completes different objectives. The game debuted in Sept. 2019.

That same month, X user @erkshnrt posted a meme with the goose standing on an axe, with the caption, “Peace was never an option.”

peace was never an option original
@erkshnrt/X

Cultural context

The phrase “Peace was never an option,” was already popular online. It originated from the February 2011 film, X-Men: First Class. In a conversation between Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr.

Charles Xavier: Listen to me very carefully, my friend… killing Shaw will not bring you peace.
Erik Lehnsherr: Peace was never an option.

x men first class
@visforvyn/TikTok

Spread

Days after the original meme went viral, @CampbellxEmma tweeted her version. The meme uses a close-up screenshot of the goose with a butter knife in its mouth,

peace was never an option goose with butter knife
@visforvyn/TikTok

Meme examples and variations

Both aspects of the meme continue to enjoy popularity to this day. The Peace Goose has been edited into different settings and combined with phrases. Similarly, “Peace was never an option” appeared in other memes with different characters.

minecraft peace was never an option
@The_Spooky_Ninja/IMGFLIP
'Presenting their 2020 Program 'Untitled Goose Show: Peace was never an option'' tweet
@The_Spooky_Ninja/IMGFLIP
'my mom when i accidentally slammed the door after having an argument with her' peace goose meme
@The_Spooky_Ninja/IMGFLIP
'the internet when PETA insults steve irwin' peace goose meme
@Mr._Man007/IMGFLIP
peace was never an option injured goose
@Mr._Man007/IMGFLIP
'my parents discussing dinner options with me, pizza was never an option' meme
@Mr._Man007/IMGFLIP
ma'am i will shank you goose
@iamemamae/TikTok
peace was never an option water bottle trick
@iamemamae/TikTok
@iamemamae/TikTok
@Jose Rosales/Pinterest
honk change my mind goose meme
@Jose Rosales/Pinterest

More animal memes:

