The origins of the ‘Peace Was Never An Option’ goose

The Peace Goose, aka Peace Was Never An Option Goose meme features an animated goose wielding a butter knife, giving it a menacing vibe. Some memes combine both the character and the phrase. In others, the goose is the focal point with different captions.

Featured Video

Meme basics

Meme creator : @erkshnrt/X

: @erkshnrt/X Meme type: Exploitable, Image macro

Exploitable, Image macro First appearance: September 2019

September 2019 Origin source: X

X Peak popularity : November 2019



: November 2019 Popular variations: The phrase is sometimes combined with different characters or animals, with the goose holding various weapons or other items

Origin

The Peace Goose is the main character of Untitled Goose Game. The sandbox game takes place in the English countryside, where the goose menaces everyone it encounters. Players control the goose as it completes different objectives. The game debuted in Sept. 2019.

Advertisement

That same month, X user @erkshnrt posted a meme with the goose standing on an axe, with the caption, “Peace was never an option.”

Cultural context

The phrase “Peace was never an option,” was already popular online. It originated from the February 2011 film, X-Men: First Class. In a conversation between Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr.

Advertisement

Charles Xavier: Listen to me very carefully, my friend… killing Shaw will not bring you peace.

Erik Lehnsherr: Peace was never an option.

Spread

Days after the original meme went viral, @CampbellxEmma tweeted her version. The meme uses a close-up screenshot of the goose with a butter knife in its mouth,

Advertisement

Meme examples and variations

Both aspects of the meme continue to enjoy popularity to this day. The Peace Goose has been edited into different settings and combined with phrases. Similarly, “Peace was never an option” appeared in other memes with different characters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

More animal memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.