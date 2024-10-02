Vamos a mimir.

A mimir is a Spanish babytalk meme that pokes fun at the mispronunciation of “a dormir,” which means “to sleep.” The phrase is often paired with cute images of different sleeping animals or pop culture characters.

Meme origins

The phrase has long been popular in Spanish-speaking circles. The cutesy diminutive is often used to describe cute characters or animals tucked into their beds. In 2019, the phrase appeared as a meme alongside the photo of a small brown dog, smiling and tucked into bed.

It wasn’t long until the image started to spread. Not only did that specific meme spread, but it made way for other similar memes.

A mimir, two mimir

These memes took on a new life in 2020 when Twitter user Dr.MORICKY shared a drawing of a little black cat tucked into bed. In a since-deleted reply, user BrujitaVerdee introduced the Japanese web artist to the concept of “a mimir,” which would kick off a series of adorable sleeping animal drawings.

Becoming fond of the phrase, the artist delivered a follow-up photo of two animals cozily tucked in, writing, “two mimir.”

What does the phrase mean in slang?

‘A mimir’ also started being used as a joke in fail videos where someone falls asleep or is knocked unconscious. It’s a play on “going to sleep” that has added a cheeky element to memes featuring the phrase. It could sound a little nefarious, but it’s offered some funny additions to the collection around the phrase.

A mimir meme examples

