‘How old were you .. when you realized?’: Woman finds out the right way to open jars. She demonstrates with Rao’s

You’re never too old to learn something new, whether it is how to grate cheese properly or where to sit in the doctor’s office. One woman recently went viral for sharing that she just discovered the most efficient way to open a jar.

Featured Video

“How old were you—today marks 47 years two months, 14 days for me—when you realized?” TikTok user Amy Hamilton Stephens (@amystephens925) starts her TikTok.

She takes a jar of Rao’s marinara sauce and strains herself trying to open it with her bare hands.

She finishes her sentence, “That you don’t need to have to struggle with opening lids.”

Advertisement

Stephens takes out a sharp knife and quickly pokes a small hole in the lid. She then unscrews the lid off the jar with ease.

The Diall;y Dot reached out to Stephens via Instagram direct message. Her video amassed 1.7 million views. Many viewers were impressed.

“Sssttttoooppp !!! lol today years old,” one viewer wrote.

“What sorcery was that,” a second commented.

Advertisement

Others shared their own jar-opening methods.

“Just tap the side of the lid with a butter knife,” one user remarked.

“Instead, just flip it upside down, smack the bottom with the palm of your hand twice flip it over and it’ll open right up,” another stated.

Advertisement

Is this an effective method?

While this can be an efficient way to open a jar, you have to be careful. Sanitize the knife and gently puncture a hole small enough to break the seal. You should also replace the lid or use all the contents fairly soon, as the now-punctured lid won’t re-seal the contents properly.

Other ways to open a jar with a knife

According to the Taste of Home, you can give the lid a couple of taps using a knife’s handle. If the lid still doesn’t nudge when you try to unscrew it, give it a few more taps until it does. Another method is to pry it open using the tip of the knife under the jar lid rim. Use caution when using this method so that you don’t cut yourself.

Advertisement

If none of these methods work for you and you want something quick and simple, you can always purchase a jar-opening tool.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.