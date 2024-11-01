Even as Halloween decorations are on display, costumes have yet to be washed, and candy wrappers are left on the table, as the calendar turns from October to November, so do the memes. Just like the September 30 vs October 1 memes show people going from autumn vibes to spooky times, October 31 vs November 1 memes show how peoples’ mindsets turn toward turkey time and the winter holidays.

Here are 21 of the best October 31 vs November 1 memes found on social media this year:

1.

oct 31st vs nov 1st pic.twitter.com/1Q4T6OdKqA — Daily Snoopy (@DailySnoopys) November 1, 2024

2.

October 31st November 1st pic.twitter.com/VFv9CafLI2 — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 (@MJFINESSELOVER) November 1, 2024

3.

October 31st November 1st pic.twitter.com/ipA2qU2Efj — 𝔇𝔞𝔯𝔨 𖤐 𓃵 (@triiiplice) October 31, 2024

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

