What is the ‘Dumb Ahh Pumpkin’ meme all over TikTok?

The Dumb Ahh Pumpkin meme is a variation on the “Goofy Ahh meme,” a spammy caption employed on jack-o-lanterns carved with simple features and “goofy ass” prominent front teeth.

Featured Video

Meme basics

Meme creator : @CEHUH14/X

: @CEHUH14/X Meme type: Spam comment, Image macro

Spam comment, Image macro First appearance: October 2023

October 2023 Origin source: X

X Peak popularity : October 2024

: October 2024 Popular variations: The meme appears with many different pumpkins carved or painted with similar and related simple faces.

Advertisement

What does Dumb Ahh Pumpkin mean?

The phrase “Dumb Ahh Pumpkin” stems from the “goofy ahh” meme. That trend features an alternative spelling for ass, used to reflect how the word is sometimes pronounced. Instead of saying “dumbass pumpkin,” they say “Dumb Ahh Pumpkin” instead.

Origin

The Dumb Ahh Pumpkin has origins in “dumbass pumpkimg,” a misspelling employing a cutesy spelling of “pumpkin.” On October 12, 2023, @CEHUH14 posted a photo on X of a pumpkin carved with tiny squared eyes and big top front teeth.

Advertisement

As saying “x ahh” versus “x ass” rose in popularity and the fall season approached once again, the meme began to enjoy popularity. This time, in taking with the prominence of ahh this year, the caption on such pumpkins went from “dumbass pumpkimg” to “Dumb Ahh Pumpkin.”

TikToker @adamhammmmm shared a video featuring a goofy pumpkin carving and captioned it “Dumb Ahh Pumpkin.” A text-to-speech app reads the phrase over the Papas Pizzeria Theme from Coolmath Games.

Advertisement

Spread

As with many things Halloween, things with the Dumb Ahh Pumpkins took a turn for the dark. On October 20, @notgradymathison on TikTok shared two videos of his pumpkins. In one, they show off a pair of toothy pumpkins. Later, there’s one showing one pumpkin coming to an unfortunate end. The pumpkin “dies.” In this case, it explodes into pieces as it hits the ground. It falls after being pushed off the ledge it was placed on.

Advertisement

Inspired by the video, other people started sharing their own Dumb Ahh Pumpkins meeting heinous fates. Many of the pumpkins break apart, are lit on fire, or are run over.

Meme variations

Many people are choosing to recreate the meme this Halloween. Similar faces with simple expressions also appear, with variations focusing on a cute spin instead of a flat one. In one instance, a TikToker carves the face into a watermelon and a pepper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This Is The Biggest Pumpkin I’ve Ever Seen

Some creators have joked that butts are like pumpkins. One viral video shows a man in the supermarket, making fun of items in the frozen food section where he sees a woman in tight leggings standing near a pumpkin display.

Advertisement

He exclaims, “Oh my God, that is the biggest pumpkin I’ve ever seen.” Then, he beelines to a specific pumpkin and grabs it, displaying it for the camera before turning to the woman and using it as a point of flirtation.

Meme examples

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

More Halloween memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.