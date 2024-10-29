Advertisement
What is the ‘Dumb Ahh Pumpkin’ meme all over TikTok?

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Article Lead Image

The Dumb Ahh Pumpkin meme is a variation on the “Goofy Ahh meme,” a spammy caption employed on jack-o-lanterns carved with simple features and “goofy ass” prominent front teeth.

dumb ahh pumpkin gif
Tenor

Meme basics

  • Meme creator@CEHUH14/X
  • Meme type: Spam comment, Image macro
  • First appearance: October 2023
  • Origin source: X
  • Peak popularity: October 2024
  • Popular variations: The meme appears with many different pumpkins carved or painted with similar and related simple faces.
dumb ahh pumpkin google trends
Google Trends

What does Dumb Ahh Pumpkin mean?

The phrase “Dumb Ahh Pumpkin” stems from the “goofy ahh” meme. That trend features an alternative spelling for ass, used to reflect how the word is sometimes pronounced. Instead of saying “dumbass pumpkin,” they say “Dumb Ahh Pumpkin” instead.

Origin

The Dumb Ahh Pumpkin has origins in “dumbass pumpkimg,” a misspelling employing a cutesy spelling of “pumpkin.” On October 12, 2023, @CEHUH14 posted a photo on X of a pumpkin carved with tiny squared eyes and big top front teeth.

In Body Image
@CEHUH14/X

As saying “x ahh” versus “x ass” rose in popularity and the fall season approached once again, the meme began to enjoy popularity. This time, in taking with the prominence of ahh this year, the caption on such pumpkins went from “dumbass pumpkimg” to “Dumb Ahh Pumpkin.”

TikToker @adamhammmmm shared a video featuring a goofy pumpkin carving and captioned it “Dumb Ahh Pumpkin.” A text-to-speech app reads the phrase over the Papas Pizzeria Theme from Coolmath Games.

original 'dumb ahh pumpkin'
@adamhammmmm/TikTok
Spread

As with many things Halloween, things with the Dumb Ahh Pumpkins took a turn for the dark. On October 20, @notgradymathison on TikTok shared two videos of his pumpkins. In one, they show off a pair of toothy pumpkins. Later, there’s one showing one pumpkin coming to an unfortunate end. The pumpkin “dies.” In this case, it explodes into pieces as it hits the ground. It falls after being pushed off the ledge it was placed on.

@notgradymathison So stupid shut your mouth what are you smiling about #dumbpumpkin #dumbahhpumpkin #foryoupage ♬ speed of light – Grady Mathison
@notgradymathison stupid ahh pumpkin astonished ahh pumpkin #dumbpumpkin #dumbahhpumpkin #foryoupage #originalmusic ♬ speed of light – Grady Mathison
Inspired by the video, other people started sharing their own Dumb Ahh Pumpkins meeting heinous fates. Many of the pumpkins break apart, are lit on fire, or are run over.

dumb ahh pumpkin bites the curb
@sunandmoonandthestarboy/TikTok
dumb ahh pumpkin gets pushed downhill
@sunandmoonandthestarboy/TikTok

Meme variations

Many people are choosing to recreate the meme this Halloween. Similar faces with simple expressions also appear, with variations focusing on a cute spin instead of a flat one. In one instance, a TikToker carves the face into a watermelon and a pepper.

cute dumb ass pumpkin jack-o-lantern
@wentzchesters/X
In Body Image
@wentzchesters/X
absurd face pumpkin
@wentzchesters/X
wizard dumb ahh pumpkin
@wentzchesters/X
cute dumb ahh pumpkin
@mac_abre_/X
erm excuse me ahh pumpkin
@mac_abre_/X

This Is The Biggest Pumpkin I’ve Ever Seen

Some creators have joked that butts are like pumpkins. One viral video shows a man in the supermarket, making fun of items in the frozen food section where he sees a woman in tight leggings standing near a pumpkin display.

He exclaims, “Oh my God, that is the biggest pumpkin I’ve ever seen.” Then, he beelines to a specific pumpkin and grabs it, displaying it for the camera before turning to the woman and using it as a point of flirtation.

biggest pumpkin i've ever seen
@b0nkerz/YouTube

Meme examples

dumb ahh pumpkin
@b0nkerz/YouTube
dumb ahh pumpkins
@b0nkerz/YouTube
stupid ahh pumpkin gets run over
@houstonawards/TikTok
dumb ahh pumpkin decaying
@houstonawards/TikTok
painted dumb ahh pumpkin
@houstonawards/TikTok
dumbass pumpkimg
u/mrdanger2007/Reddit
dumb ahh pumpkin with giant teeth
u/mrdanger2007/Reddit
dumb ahh pumpkin pushed off ledge
u/mrdanger2007/Reddit
In Body Image
u/mrdanger2007/Reddit
tongue out dumb ahh pumpkin
@gingerlmaooo/TikTok
dumb ahh pumpkin with penis
@gingerlmaooo/TikTok

