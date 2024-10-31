30 actually funny Trick or Treat memes

Brush off those costumes: Halloween is upon us, and funny Trick or Treat memes are making their way around social media. From playing pranks on kids with sneaky spices that look like candy, to the pho bucket, to the classic “parents please check your kids’ Halloween candy” poking fun at the old rumor that people were hiding drugs in Halloween candy, the memes abound.

Featured Video

Here are 30 funny Trick or Treat memes:

1.

Advertisement

2.

parents please check your kids’ halloween candy. just found hieronymus bosch’s garden of earthly delights inside of a peanut butter cup. pic.twitter.com/BeQhkCQFZ3 — amanda (@jailedamanda) October 23, 2024 @weirddalle/X

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

20.

21.

Advertisement

22.

23.

Advertisement

24.

25.

Important Science Fact: Two treat bags hold twice as much candy as one treat bag. #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/yzT3P9ktgT — Sandra Boynton (@SandyBoynton) October 31, 2024

Advertisement

26.

27.

Advertisement

28.

29.

Advertisement

30.

More Halloween memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.