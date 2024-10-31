Advertisement
30 actually funny Trick or Treat memes

“Asking trick or treaters if they condemn Hamas”

Cigarettes in a bowl with a sign that says 'Happy Halloween!!! Please only take 1 cig per kid or just light one up, take a drag, and put it back'(l), Bucket of pho with sign that says 'One slurp of Pho per trick-or-treater'(r)

Brush off those costumes: Halloween is upon us, and funny Trick or Treat memes are making their way around social media. From playing pranks on kids with sneaky spices that look like candy, to the pho bucket, to the classic “parents please check your kids’ Halloween candy” poking fun at the old rumor that people were hiding drugs in Halloween candy, the memes abound.

Here are 30 funny Trick or Treat memes:

1.

Funny trick or treat meme
@weirddalle/X
2.

@weirddalle/X

3.

Funny trick or treat meme sales force in candy.
@james406/X
4.

@james406/X

5.

Funny trick or treat meme rice krispy treats.
@james406/X
6.

Funny trick or treat meme let teens trick or treat.
@studentactivism/X

7.

@studentactivism/X
8.

Funny trick or treat meme one slurp of pho per trick or treater.
@DrStrangetwit/X

9.

Funny trick or treat meme
@DrStrangetwit/X
10.

Funny trick or treat meme with spicy 'pumpkins.'
u/Gamillie/Reddit

11.

Funny trick or treat meme about checking your kid's Halloween candy.
u/Gamillie/Reddit
12.

Funny trick or treat meme 'I do not care how old you are. If you come to my house in a costume I will ask zero questions and let you choose the king size candy bar of your choice and wish you a wonderful rest of your Halloween night.'
@savanah2j/X

13.

@savanah2j/X
14.

Funny trick or treat meme
u/SuccessfulRegister25/Reddit

15.

Funny trick or treat meme 'just cash, no sweets!'
u/SuccessfulRegister25/Reddit
16.

Funny trick or treat meme about social distancing
u/Ruckus292/Reddit

17.

Funny trick or treat meme covering brussels sprouts with chocolate.
u/Ruckus292/Reddit
18.

Funny trick or treat meme
u/Top-Aside-1881/Reddit

19.

Funny trick or treat meme
u/Top-Aside-1881/Reddit
20.

Funny trick or treat memes
u/Top-Aside-1881/Reddit

21.

Funny trick or treat meme
u/UnderstandingOk3784/Reddit
22.

Funny trick or treat meme
u/UnderstandingOk3784/Reddit

23.

Paddington Bear saying he's excited for trick or treaters.
@paddingtonbear/X
24.

Funny trick or treat meme
@paddingtonbear/X

25.

26.

Funny trick or treat memes
u/Witty-Item-6891/Reddit

27.

Funny trick or treat memes
u/Witty-Item-6891/Reddit
28.

u/Witty-Item-6891/Reddit

29.

Funny trick or treat meme about people giving out raisins for Halloween.
u/[deleted]/Reddit
30.

Funny trick or treat meme where OP says they're giving out ramen.
u/[deleted]/Reddit

More Halloween memes:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

