Tralalero Tralala: This AI-generated shark in Nikes is the face of TikTok’s Italian brainrot obsession

The Tralalero Tralala meme began as a robotic Italian chant about Fortnite and grandmas and evolved into an AI-generated shark with legs wearing blue Nike sneakers. It features an AI-generated voice rambling in Italian, pairing nonsensical rage with low-effort AI visuals like sharks in sneakers or cappuccino-headed ballerinas. Despite, or because of, its weirdness, the meme became a staple in TikTok’s ever-growing catalog of “brainrot” content.

Meme basics

Meme/trend creator: @eZburger401 & on TikTok

@eZburger401 & on TikTok Meme type: Brain rot, AI meme, video meme

Brain rot, AI meme, video meme First appearance: Early January 2025

Early January 2025 Origin source: TikTok

TikTok Used to convey: Surreal, over-the-top humor that is purposefully absurd or borderline offensive

Surreal, over-the-top humor that is purposefully absurd or borderline offensive Peak popularity: January–February 2025

What does “Tralalero Tralala” mean?

The TikTok audio opens with an oddly musical chant in Italian, cursing Allah and ranting about the speaker’s son playing Fortnite. They are interrupted by a grandmother named Ornella, and then invited to dinner by someone named Burger to eat a meal that is explicit in nature.

TikTokers quickly realized the audio wasn’t just bizarre but it was also aggressively vulgar and potentially Islamophobic. Because the sound was in Italian, many were caught off guard once they read the translation.

While there isn’t a single visual template, most videos follow a similar pattern: AI-generated characters like a blue shark in tennis shoes, strange or surreal storylines (infidelity, betrayal, Fortnite), and explosive CapCut effects or Brat font captions.

Who created the sound—and why were they banned?

The original sound came from TikTok creator Choppa (@eZburger401), who was banned shortly after the meme began gaining traction in early 2025. The exact reason for the ban remains unclear, but the extreme profanity of the sound likely played a role. While the original creator is back on the app, the audio is no longer associated with their account and has been reposted by other TikTokers.

Soon after, other creators picked it up. On Jan. 12, 2025, TikToker @andy.promaxo posted a breakout video using a star toy synced with the chant. The video has gained over 5.7 million views.

On Jan. 13, @amoamimandy.1a added the now-iconic AI shark in Nikes, paired with fiery visual effects. That original post, though now deleted, generated over 7 million views in a matter of weeks.

The sound only spread further from there, with TikTokers producing remix videos and edits that pushed the meme into more mainstream and ironic usage.

The rise of AI-generated Italian brainrot

By late January 2025, the “Tralalero Tralala” sound was unavoidable on TikTok. From Brat-font overlays to phonk remixes, users leveraged the audio to gain massive views. Notable creators used it in anime edits, soccer highlights, or skits dramatizing absurd betrayal scenarios.

The meme reached new heights on Feb. 8, when TikToker @xsaladagamer posted a Dio Brando anime edit with clips from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure with the phonk remix, netting over 4.7 million views since posting.

From Ballerina Cappuccina to Bombardino Crocodilo: the extended Italian brainrot meme universe

It has additionally evolved into a specific AI-generated character known by the same name. Tralalero Tralala is one of many Italian-origin AI-generated characters that all have their own interconnected “lives” on TikTok. These include characters such as Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa, who looks like a trout-man with hairy arms, and Brr Brr Patapim, who has a proboscis monkey appearance and roots for legs. Another early Italian brainrot character is Bombardino Crocodilo, who is an airplane with a crocodile head.

A growing story of romance and betrayal has also evolved on TikTok between Tralalero Tralala, Ballerina Cappuccina, and Ninja Cappuccino Assassino. Some TikTokers have even added the Indonesian-origin Tung Tung Tung Sahur character to the messy relationship list.

Cultural context

Tralalero Tralala belongs to a growing category of TikTok brainrot memes. These memes, often driven by AI tools, mock both meme culture and platform trends. The meme’s chaotic Italian chant, paired with over-the-top visuals, is proof of how disconnected and overstimulated TikTok humor has become.

It also reflects TikTok’s increasing fascination with foreign-language audios, and AI-generated nonsense focused on the bizarre.

Tralalero Tralala meme examples:

Most iconic use

The most viral version came from @amoamimandy.1a, whose AI shark in Nike sneakers set the tone for the rest of the meme’s visual identity. This video became the definitive version, spawning hundreds of copycats.

@ezburger401 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

