‘Donny Two Dolls’: Trump’s out-of-touch comment on the economy is getting meme’d—20 of the best

President Donald Trump’s offhand remark about kids only getting “two dolls instead of 30” has turned into a viral meme.

Featured Video

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump made what many are calling a bizarre comment while discussing tariffs on Chinese imports. “They made a trillion dollars with Biden selling us stuff. Much of it we don’t need. Somebody said, ‘Oh, the shelves are gonna be open.’ Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls,” he said, brushing off concerns about rising consumer costs due to his tariff plan. He added that the two dolls might “cost a couple of bucks more.”

Almost immediately, the internet responded, not with panic or pleasure at this new development, but with parody. Trump was quickly dubbed “Donny 2 Dolls” by Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC’s The Last Word, a nickname that sounds more fitting for a mafioso than the president of the United States. The phrase started trending as users leaned into the mob-boss vibes, posting memes that imagined Trump as a toy-stealing crime boss.

Criticism came from both likely and unlikely places

Even conservative media took issue with Trump’s insensitive doll analogy. The New York Post, a paper usually aligned with Trump, featured a critical headline on its cover following his remarks. Meanwhile, experts and politicians piled on.

Advertisement

Senator Bernie Sanders responded sharply during a CNN interview, saying, “Billionaires like Musk and Trump do not have a clue about what it means for a working-class family trying to buy presents for the kids.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders responds to President Trump saying maybe kids “will have two dolls instead of 30” as a result of the tariffs.



“Billionaires like Musk and Trump do not have a clue about what it means for a working class family trying to buy presents for the kids or to take… pic.twitter.com/BmCPKouis8 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 1, 2025

Economist Justin Wolfers explained on MSNBC that Trump’s scenario wasn’t just problematic, it was economically troubling. “When there’s a decline in real income, which is what the president just promised us, we call that a recession. And if you move from 30 dolls to two dolls, that’s a 94% decline in purchasing power. We call that a depression,” Wolfers warned.

Advertisement

The President’s point — that tariffs make it harder for families to afford as many dolls — has far bigger consequences than he’s letting on.



Let me explain once in very personal language, and then again using the more clinical language of economics. https://t.co/ttlQrgvS7Y pic.twitter.com/Ubj2klbzpu — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) May 1, 2025

Journalist Carl Quintanilla summed up the fiasco on Bluesky, saying, “The doll thing is visual, memorable and highly specific. He’s going to wish he could take that one back.”

But for now, the damage is done. Trump’s casual remark has become the internet’s latest running joke.

Check out 20 of the funniest Donny Two Dolls memes below!

1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

20.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.