Memes

100 men vs. one gorilla: The internet’s dumbest fight just became its best meme

Dudes are drafting their gorilla-fighting squads.

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
2 panel image showing examples of the meme.

What began as an offhand tweet wondering if 100 men could defeat one gorilla has exploded into a full-blown meme war across social media. Dudes are making lists of their 100 picks for the fight and speculating about what the battle would look like, and MrBeast is already planning his next YouTube video.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with an AI image by MrBeast.
@MrBeast/X

Now, everyone wants to know—would 100 guys stand a chance against a gorilla, or should the ape be trembling in its jungle? The facts and high-quality simulations suggest that nobody should ever try this. Let’s just do memes.

The 100 men vs. gorilla tweet

On April 24, 2025, X user @DreamChasnMike sent out the fateful tweet that would blow up to over 282 million views and 227,000 likes.

Tweet reading 'i think 100 niggas could beat 1 gorilla everybody just gotta be dedicated to the shit'
@DreamChasnMike/X

“i think 100 n****s could beat 1 gorilla everybody just gotta be dedicated to the sh*t,” he said.

Over the next few days, MrBeast added to the discourse with one of his AI-generated YouTube thumbnails as other men started drawing up their warrior lists. One viral example even has some women on it.

Tweet reading 'Its grown men on here layin on their bed kickin their feet in the air making lists of their favorite 100 big strong boys'
@gusinater/X
Also going viral is a so-called “simulation” of the epic battle, though we’re not sure it’s a very accurate depiction. Gorillas can’t slide around on their feet without moving their legs, can they?

Could 100 men beat a gorilla?

We hope to never know, but if you must speculate, there are many variables to consider. Do these 100 men go to the gym, or are they all DOGE employees? Are we talking about the average gorilla, or a dominant male Silverback on a rampage? Do the men get any weapons? Are we taking this too seriously?

According to Virunga National Park, the average silverback gorilla weighs 430 pounds and is about five feet tall—shorter than you might have thought, but be aware that most of that weight is muscle.

Healthline measures the average male height for adult humans internationally at a little over 67 inches, or 5’7”. Men in the U.S. are a bit taller at 69 inches, or 5’9”. Their average weight in America is just under 200 pounds.

Obviously, 100 men outweigh one gorilla. However, a silverback has thicker skin, is six times stronger than the average human male, and has a bite force of 1,300 pounds per square inch. They can also run at speeds of up to 25 miles per hour and out-climb you any day of the week.

Stick to memes, boys.

The memes

1.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with an emoji image of a man trying to make peace.
@MikeBirnigglia/X

2.

Tweet reading 'Seeing a gorilla in a zoo: “it must have taken like 101 guys to get him in there”'
@ProtonInspector/X

3.

Tweet reading '[signing to gorilla] Me Michael. Michael friend gorilla. No fight gorilla. Michael betray man for friend gorilla.'
@My3rdAugustine/X

4.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with an image of the idea in someone's skull.
@Hybreed/X

5.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a photo of someone showing a gorilla their phone through zoo glass.
@DijahSB/X

6.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a Dr. Strange screenshot.
@johndavids_635/X

7.

Tweet reading 'I’m sorry but this gorilla debacle is as close to old Twitter as we’re getting rn, I’m in tears'
@70133x/X

8.

Tweet reading 'everyone wondering about 100 men vs one gorilla, but id fight 100 gorillas for another chance. i was monkeying around and it was understandable why u went apeshit. i miss us. hope lil bro been workin on his jumpshot!' with a man texting.
@SpeedyMorman/X

9.

Tweet reading 'This 100 men vs 1 gorilla discourse is killing me man. Cuz all this stems from the fact that people just don’t realize how big of a number 100 is. Just count 1 to 100 slowly rn. 30-40 is enough to handle a gorilla'
@Usoholic/X

10.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a talking Four Loko can.
@fourloko/X

11.

Tweet reading 'The biggest problem with the idea that 100 men can beat a Silverback Gorilla is the fact that i’m still confused how bare-fist punching it is going to harm the Gorilla in anyway.'
@vmohv/X

12.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with footage of a CJ scratching with a boy's face.
@Dez_Mfd/X

13.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a gif from a fighting video game.
@OhhMar24/X

14.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a clop of men working out at the gym.
@dme_363/X

15.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a war anime gif.
@ciporu/X

16.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a Planet of the Apes screenshot.
@kaonde_king/X

17.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a clip of a man doing kick flips.
@dme_363/X

18.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a photo of a baby stroking their chin.
@ovrkast/X

19.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with an image of a man smiling.
@Vhoyde/X

20.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a clip of someone swinging and missing during a fight.
@Bebop_YT/X

21.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a clip of someone in a gorilla costume.
@SoLaidBack_/X

22.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with an anime gif of a beast swinging its arm.
@MelloTheCon/X

23.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with an image of a gorilla made out of chess pieces.
@chesscom/X

24.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a gif of men in a huddle.
@Saloshome/X

25.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a clip of a man showing off a stack of $100 bills.
@Headgraphix/X

26.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a gif of a man shaking his head.

27.

Gorilla vs 100 men meme with a clip of a WWE wrestler hitting another with a chair.
@Dez_Mfd/X

