100 men vs. one gorilla: The internet’s dumbest fight just became its best meme

What began as an offhand tweet wondering if 100 men could defeat one gorilla has exploded into a full-blown meme war across social media. Dudes are making lists of their 100 picks for the fight and speculating about what the battle would look like, and MrBeast is already planning his next YouTube video.

Featured Video

Now, everyone wants to know—would 100 guys stand a chance against a gorilla, or should the ape be trembling in its jungle? The facts and high-quality simulations suggest that nobody should ever try this. Let’s just do memes.

The 100 men vs. gorilla tweet

On April 24, 2025, X user @DreamChasnMike sent out the fateful tweet that would blow up to over 282 million views and 227,000 likes.

Advertisement

“i think 100 n****s could beat 1 gorilla everybody just gotta be dedicated to the sh*t,” he said.

Over the next few days, MrBeast added to the discourse with one of his AI-generated YouTube thumbnails as other men started drawing up their warrior lists. One viral example even has some women on it.

Advertisement

Also going viral is a so-called “simulation” of the epic battle, though we’re not sure it’s a very accurate depiction. Gorillas can’t slide around on their feet without moving their legs, can they?

someone simulated 100 men vs 1 gorilla 😭 pic.twitter.com/9F2hTldLDt — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) April 28, 2025

Could 100 men beat a gorilla?

We hope to never know, but if you must speculate, there are many variables to consider. Do these 100 men go to the gym, or are they all DOGE employees? Are we talking about the average gorilla, or a dominant male Silverback on a rampage? Do the men get any weapons? Are we taking this too seriously?

Advertisement

According to Virunga National Park, the average silverback gorilla weighs 430 pounds and is about five feet tall—shorter than you might have thought, but be aware that most of that weight is muscle.

Healthline measures the average male height for adult humans internationally at a little over 67 inches, or 5’7”. Men in the U.S. are a bit taller at 69 inches, or 5’9”. Their average weight in America is just under 200 pounds.

Obviously, 100 men outweigh one gorilla. However, a silverback has thicker skin, is six times stronger than the average human male, and has a bite force of 1,300 pounds per square inch. They can also run at speeds of up to 25 miles per hour and out-climb you any day of the week.

Stick to memes, boys.

Advertisement

The memes

1.

2.

Advertisement

3.

4.

Advertisement

5.

6.

Advertisement

7.

8.

Advertisement

9.

10.

Advertisement

11.

12.

Advertisement

13.

14.

Advertisement

15.

16.

Advertisement

17.

18.

Advertisement

19.

20.

Advertisement

21.

22.

Advertisement

23.

24.

Advertisement

25.

26.

Advertisement

27.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.