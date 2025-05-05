Advertisement
‘Help me, Tom Cruise!’—23 reactions to Trump’s foreign film tariff plan

‘White Lotus: Cleveland.’

Lindsey Weedston
Film lovers are giving President Donald Trump’s plan to impose 100 percent tariffs on foreign films two thumbs down, in meme form. The Sunday announcement claimed to be an effort to save the U.S. movie industry, but no one can figure out how it would even work, let alone come up with a reason why it would be a good idea. All they’ve got are memes.

Fans of movies filmed in other countries, which include Lord of the Rings and Star Wars favorites, have resorted to begging Tom Cruise to fix this.

‘WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!’

Trump declared this announcement from his Truth Social account on May 4, 2025.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States,” he said.

“Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”

There has yet to be an explanation for how this would work, since films are pieces of intellectual property rather than goods, and most of what goes into producing them are services. Maybe that’s why the White House quickly backpedaled, claiming that they hadn’t yet decided to subject foreign films to tariffs.

“Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump’s directive to safeguard our country’s national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again,” a spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter.

Save us, Tom Cruise

Film buffs wasted no time with their jokes, and one of the most popular genres calls on actor Tom Cruise. Fans hope the actor’s massive fame and influence might give him enough pull to make Trump reverse his non-decision, and even think Cruise may have had something to do with the backtracking from the White House.

1.

Tweet reading 'Tom Cruise, you know what to do.'
@jailedamanda/X
2.

Tweet reading 'POV: Your are president Donald Trump being awakened at night' with a Tom Cruise film screenshot.
@aoneNatwo2/X

3.

Tweet reading 'Tom Cruise I KNOW you can make that phone call'
@coopercooperco
4.

Tweet reading 'Tom Cruise checked his phone in Japan and made at least one call'
@jailedamanda/X

5.

Screenshot from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby with Will Farrell yelling 'Help me, Tom Cruise!'
@jailedamanda/X
6.

Tweet reading 'Tom Cruise leading the charge:' with a film gif.
@Wolffe104/X

7.

Tweet reading 'tom cruise if you can hear this please save us' with a YouTube screenshot.
@beautifulnoon/X
Check on your local film bros

Those who make foreign films their whole personalities are being hit hardest right now. These folks and anime fans can be so adverse to anything made in the U.S. that some are joking they may be ready to do something drastic.

8.

Tweet reading 'letterboxd users seeing tr*mp’s latest tariff proposal' with a screenshot of a man strapping on an explosive vest.
@kenzvanunu/X
9.

Tweet reading 'all the anime bros when those tariffs hit' with a screenshot of a man strapping on an explosive vest.
@AlsikkanTV/X

10.

Tweet reading 'thinking about how I’m gonna afford to see Nolan’s THE ODYSSEY in IMAX because they filmed it in Greece instead of a warehouse in Burbank' with a screenshot of a man saying 'I mortgaged my house, sold my car,'
@imPatrickT/X
11.

Tweet reading 'Donald trump:' with an Instagram screenshot about film bros.
@doulbedoink/X

‘White Lotus: Cleveland’

Others are predicting what we all have to look forward to when our movies can only be filmed in the U.S. And if Trump doesn’t back down, TV shows could be next. White Lotus would certainly get worse, and the fantasy genre could also suffer with New Zealand out of reach.

12.

Tweet reading 'It's actually really good that we're getting 100% tariffs on foreign films. Why would you not wanna film something here instead?!' with the meme photo of the average American street.
@tr8ss/X

13.

Tweet reading 'Now there’s apparently going a 100% tariff on all films produced outside of America that are brought into the country. Look forward to more movies using green screen on backlots' with a Good Will Hunting gif.
@EricPellinen/X
14.

Tweet reading 'White Lotus: Cleveland'
@BlackLanterrn/X

15.

Tweet reading 'They finna film House of the Dragon in Frisco'
@loserhands_/X
More Trump foreign film tariff memes

16.

Tweet reading 'The foreign movie tariffs will bring Blockbuster Video back to America and I’m 100% here for it'
@BurtMaclin_FBI/X

17.

Tweet reading 'BREAKING: The Department of Homeland Security has declared the purchase of any Criterions a terrorist act.'
@coopercooperco/X

18.

Tweet reading 'trump showing up to the next shareholder meeting with disneys ceo' with a Sopranos screenshot.
@up2anth/X

19.

'Parasite' winning a Golden Globe screenshot with the quote altered to say 'Over you overcome the 100% tariff of subtitles...'
@cj_prin/X

20.

Anti-pirating ad meme reading 'you wouldn't tariff a foreign film'
@adam_piron/X

21.

Tweet reading 'This is 100% the reason for Trump announcing his intentions to reopen Alcatraz as an actual prison and impose tariffs on films shot abroad. One hundred. Percent.'
@DtheGman/X

22.

Tweet reading 'critical support for the poor souls at Customs who have to figure out what the fuck it means to tariff a movie that's filmed overseas' with a triangle factory meme.
@CameronCorduroy/X

23.

