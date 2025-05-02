GTA 6 just delayed AGAIN: 20 brutal memes

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI has officially been delayed—again. Rockastar Games announced this week that the game’s release has been pushed to May 26, 2026, a full year after its original 2025 target. While the delay wasn’t entirely unexpected (fans had already been joking about the suspicious radio silence), many still took to social media to process the news through memes and despairing jokes. From Reddit to X to Bluesky, users shared the best “we got ___ before GTA6 memes” and reactions to express their heartbreak and descent into madness.

Featured Video

Rockstar Games released a statement on their social media accounts apologizing to their fans for the delay, saying, “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Advertisement

Check out 20 of the reactions to help deal with the pain of GTA 6 getting delayed, below:

1.

2.

Advertisement

3.

4.

Advertisement

5.

6.

Advertisement

7.

8.

Advertisement

“Twitter Flipping Out About GTA 6 Being Delayed Like It Wasn’t The Most Obvious Thing Ever,” tweeted @KINGV0NBURNER.

Twitter Flipping Out About GTA 6 Being Delayed Like It Wasn’t The Most Obvious Thing Ever pic.twitter.com/iSGH46mt6L — John Baione (@KINGV0NBURNER) May 2, 2025

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

@DomTheBombYT posted, “Everyone waking up to see this GTA 6 Tweet like…”

Everyone waking up to see this GTA 6 Tweet like… https://t.co/ekzAbs3Qwd pic.twitter.com/DaQf2HmOdv — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) May 2, 2025

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

@ItsNewYokio wrote, “PC gamers realising they have to wait until 2028 to play GTA 6 now.”

PC gamers realising they have to wait until 2028 to play GTA 6 now pic.twitter.com/OblUyYwwn3 — Music Stylist (@ItsNewYokio) May 2, 2025

20.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.







