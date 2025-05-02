Advertisement
Memes

GTA 6 just delayed AGAIN: 20 brutal memes

‘Will never forgive Rockstar for delaying GTA 6 again bc now we have to go through another year of “we got ____ before GTA 6” memes.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Two panel image with Grand Theft Auto graphic on left and tweet on right.

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI has officially been delayed—again. Rockastar Games announced this week that the game’s release has been pushed to May 26, 2026, a full year after its original 2025 target. While the delay wasn’t entirely unexpected (fans had already been joking about the suspicious radio silence), many still took to social media to process the news through memes and despairing jokes. From Reddit to X to Bluesky, users shared the best “we got ___ before GTA6 memes” and reactions to express their heartbreak and descent into madness.

Rockstar Games released a statement on their social media accounts apologizing to their fans for the delay, saying, “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

@RockstarGames/X
Check out 20 of the reactions to help deal with the pain of GTA 6 getting delayed, below:

1.

u/Based_God12 via Reddit

2.

u/Futtardel via Reddit

3.

u/Additional-Dish305 via Reddit

4.

@sspencerukk/X

5.

@ConnorEatsPants/X

6.

u/Railionn via Reddit

7.

@michaellamura.bsky.social‬/BlueSky

8.

“Twitter Flipping Out About GTA 6 Being Delayed Like It Wasn’t The Most Obvious Thing Ever,” tweeted @KINGV0NBURNER.

9.

@legendofnerd.bsky.social‬/BlueSky
10.

@scully1888.bsky.social‬/BlueSky

11.

@megumibandicot.bsky.social‬/BlueSky
12.

@ronarwah.bsky.social‬/BlueSky

13.

@courtemanche437.bsky.social/BlueSky
14.

@DomTheBombYT posted, “Everyone waking up to see this GTA 6 Tweet like…”

15.

@parkermolloy.com/BlueSky

16.

@airbagged.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

@adryanashton/X

18.

@ghauraghaura/X

19.

@ItsNewYokio wrote, “PC gamers realising they have to wait until 2028 to play GTA 6 now.”

20.

@brfootball/X
