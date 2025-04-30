100 women vs. accountability? 100 men vs. apologizing? The meme war between the genders is officially on

The 100 men vs. one gorilla meme morphed into a gender war faster than that primate could rip off your arm and beat you to death with it. Days after the trend went mega viral, more than 100 men started making “100 women vs.” jokes, adding in punchlines like “accountability” and “common sense.” Women responded by asking how about 100 men vs. structural sexism, or labor contractions, or your creep friends who go out of their way to make us uncomfortable.

Featured Video

The meme war spread from X to TikTok, where users are now arguing over which gender could better survive while stranded on a remote island. Some of you guys haven’t read Lord of the Flies, and it shows.

‘100 women vs. accountability’

On April 26, 2025, two days after the 100 men vs. gorilla tweet launched a hugely viral meme, TikTok user @therealbigwinnn posted a video titled ‘100 Women vs. Accountability.”

Advertisement

“Can we get 100 women vs. accountability?” he asked. “Holy sh*t! That is one of the battles of all f*cking battles!”

That post attracted over 4.7 million views within four days. It also helped morph a silly meme into an all-out gender war. Other men posted equally sexist videos cracking on about “100 women vs. logical reasoning” or “100 women vs. silence.” All the misogyny classics are there.

Advertisement

It wasn’t long before the women responded. On April 28, TikToker @thekimshadey jumped in to ask what else men could fight besides a gorilla.

“Y’all wanna fight so bad, how about 100 men vs. white supremacy?” she posited. “How about 100 men vs. patriarchy? What could y’all do then? Could y’all win that? How about 100 men vs. your abusive a** homeboys? 100 men vs. y’all weird a** homeboys? I wanna see some sh*t that’s gonna matter.”

The desert island question

Once the women started going off about more productive fights for men, the war was on. User @rebmasel responded to a man’s comment reading “100 women surviving on a island for a week” by laughing into the screen.

Advertisement

“This is the response to me saying ‘100 men vs. a critical thought,’” she said. “‘One hundred women surviving on an island for a week.’ One hundred men surviving on an island for a week!”

She went on to challenge the idea that men would survive any better without their tech toys for seven days before issuing more fight challenges.

“One hundred men vs. giving birth once. One hundred men vs. having an IUD inserted with no medication. One hundred men vs. not manspreading on an airplane. One hundred men vs. not committing sexual violence any time there’s a wartime or survival or post-apocalyptic situation.”

Advertisement

“One hundred men on an island?” she concluded. “Y’all can stay there.”

Commenters agreed with her sentiments and added 100 men vs. suggestions of their own.

100 men vs. memes

As the TikTok ladies fought back, similar users back on X started rattling off tweets that dragged men harder than any gorilla could. Maybe it should be 100 men vs. not picking fights they can’t win.

Advertisement

1.

2.

Advertisement

3.

4.

Advertisement

5.

6.

Advertisement

7.

8.

Advertisement

9.

10.

Advertisement

11.

12.

Advertisement

13.

14.

Advertisement

15.

16.

Advertisement

17.

18.

Advertisement

19.

20.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.