100 women vs. accountability? 100 men vs. apologizing? The meme war between the genders is officially on

‘I’m joining the 1 gorilla vs 100 men fight on the side of the gorilla.’

Lindsey Weedston
3 panel image of examples of the trend.

The 100 men vs. one gorilla meme morphed into a gender war faster than that primate could rip off your arm and beat you to death with it. Days after the trend went mega viral, more than 100 men started making “100 women vs.” jokes, adding in punchlines like “accountability” and “common sense.” Women responded by asking how about 100 men vs. structural sexism, or labor contractions, or your creep friends who go out of their way to make us uncomfortable.

The meme war spread from X to TikTok, where users are now arguing over which gender could better survive while stranded on a remote island. Some of you guys haven’t read Lord of the Flies, and it shows.

‘100 women vs. accountability’

On April 26, 2025, two days after the 100 men vs. gorilla tweet launched a hugely viral meme, TikTok user @therealbigwinnn posted a video titled ‘100 Women vs. Accountability.”

@therealbigwinnn #fypシ #foryoupage ♬ aquatic ambience – Scizzie

“Can we get 100 women vs. accountability?” he asked. “Holy sh*t! That is one of the battles of all f*cking battles!”

That post attracted over 4.7 million views within four days. It also helped morph a silly meme into an all-out gender war. Other men posted equally sexist videos cracking on about “100 women vs. logical reasoning” or “100 women vs. silence.” All the misogyny classics are there.

TikTok video with a list of '100 women vs.' jokes.
@kxnfirm/TikTok
It wasn’t long before the women responded. On April 28, TikToker @thekimshadey jumped in to ask what else men could fight besides a gorilla.

“Y’all wanna fight so bad, how about 100 men vs. white supremacy?” she posited. “How about 100 men vs. patriarchy? What could y’all do then? Could y’all win that? How about 100 men vs. your abusive a** homeboys? 100 men vs. y’all weird a** homeboys? I wanna see some sh*t that’s gonna matter.”

@thekimshadey

Now what if I said 100 men vs

♬ original sound – YouTube: @thekimshadey

The desert island question

Once the women started going off about more productive fights for men, the war was on. User @rebmasel responded to a man’s comment reading “100 women surviving on a island for a week” by laughing into the screen.

“This is the response to me saying ‘100 men vs. a critical thought,’” she said. “‘One hundred women surviving on an island for a week.’ One hundred men surviving on an island for a week!”

She went on to challenge the idea that men would survive any better without their tech toys for seven days before issuing more fight challenges.

A women laughing in a TikTok video under a comment reading '100 women surviving on a island for a week,'
@rebmasel/TikTok

“One hundred men vs. giving birth once. One hundred men vs. having an IUD inserted with no medication. One hundred men vs. not manspreading on an airplane. One hundred men vs. not committing sexual violence any time there’s a wartime or survival or post-apocalyptic situation.”

“One hundred men on an island?” she concluded. “Y’all can stay there.”

Commenters agreed with her sentiments and added 100 men vs. suggestions of their own.

TikTok comments about the 100 women vs. meme.
@rebmasel/TikTok

100 men vs. memes

As the TikTok ladies fought back, similar users back on X started rattling off tweets that dragged men harder than any gorilla could. Maybe it should be 100 men vs. not picking fights they can’t win.

Tweet reading '100 men vs apologizing'
@e161618/X

Tweet reading '100 men vs emotional intelligence'
@daintysloth/X
Tweet reading '100 men vs loading a dishwasher correctly'
@kvmlho/X

Tweet reading '100 men vs. a singular therapist'
@17M9016219272/X
Tweet reading 'how about 100 men vs a JOB APPLICATION'
@Noorthevirgo/X

Tweet reading '100 men vs shutting the fuck up.'
@kenysiahlaniyaa/X
Tweet reading '100 men vs a gorilla? no i wanna see 100 men try to find the clit'
@dietxcokewhore/X

Tweet reading '100 men vs the disappointment in my eyes'
@pimpinpersian/X
Tweet reading '100 men vs keeping promises'
@sengellaa/X

Tweet reading '100 men vs not pissing me the fuck off'
@itsmiranduhh/X
Tweet reading '100 men vs taking accountability'
۟
@indeci/X

Tweet reading '100 men vs asking a thoughtful follow-up question'
@laurenashastro/X
Tweet reading '100 men vs hitting a parlay'
@niaviktoria/X

Tweet reading 'Hear me out 100 men vs. the ability to find something located right in front of them'
@savanah2j/X
Tweet reading '100 men vs a woman saying no bc she's not interested'
@itsmorgiii/X

Tweet reading '100 men vs telling the truth.'
@NitaDear/X
Tweet reading '100 men vs loyalty'
@your_skyness__/X

Tweet reading 'how bout 100 men vs a Job?'
@5stxrchick/X
Tweet reading '100 men vs. accountability 100 men vs. going to therapy 100 men vs. getting tested 100 men vs. emotional intelligence'
@EarthToGazelle/X

Tweet reading 'i'm joining the 1 gorilla vs 100 men fight on the side of the gorilla'
@tiadeeznuts/X
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

