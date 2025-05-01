20 ‘how it feels knowing’ Dexter memes for people with psychic hunches and no receipts

A meme featuring Dexter‘s Sergeant James Doakes has TikTokers hilariously claiming they “know” things they can’t possibly prove.

The ‘How it feels knowing’ trend uses a still image of Sergeant Doakes from Dexter, known for his intense stare and suspicious nature. The meme, captioned “How it feels knowing…,” pairs the image with unprovable yet oddly specific suspicions, like being certain a smoothie shop is laundering money or believing a friend’s boyfriend is cheating.

All of the TikTok videos feature the “Blood Theme” end credits song from Dexter. There are 8984 videos and counting, as more TikTokers come up with ideas to add to the simple trend.

Where is the ‘How it feels knowing’ meme from?

This meme originated from stills taken from the Showtime series Dexter, which aired from 2006 to 2013. Sergeant Doakes, played by Erik King, often displayed visible distrust of Dexter Morgan. His exaggerated glare became iconic. Now, that look is resurfacing across TikTok, where users place themselves in the all-knowing-but-unproven mindset.

As the trend grew, creators began using it to poke fun at gut feelings. One viral post read, “How it feels knowing that one shop in your city is a money laundering scheme but you can’t quite prove it,” paired with Doakes’ penetrating glare. Others tackled relationship suspicions, bad vibes from coworkers, or neighborhood gossip. While lighthearted, the meme plays on the very human experience of intuitive certainty, especially when evidence is lacking.

Importantly, the meme leans into humor, not evidence. It doesn’t claim truth, only the feeling of absolute certainty. That relatability helped it spread. In addition, TikTokers remix the format creatively. Some zoom in on Doakes’ face for effect, while others reenact the iconic stare with silly filters; others started posting from Dexter’s perspective and sharing their secrets.

Ultimately, the “How it feels knowing…” Dexter Morgan meme isn’t about facts. It’s about the smug satisfaction of being right, even when you can’t prove it.

Check out 20 of the best ‘How it feels knowing…’ Dexter memes below:

“When you know your [homegirl] wants you but you just can’t prove it.”

“When you know that one [man] definitely sending himself those requests on his NGL but you don’t have any proof.”

“When you know your friend is seeing her ex again, but you don’t have any proof.”

“POV: when I see an easy question on the exam but it’s worth 8 marks.”

