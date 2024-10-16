Today, post a National Boss Day meme on company time

If a National Boss Day meme has crossed your desk, that’s probably because it’s October 16, the date of a holiday not everyone loves. Yes, there is an official day to celebrate the bosses in the U.S.—a country always eager to celebrate and uplift those who already have the most.

Featured Video

And so, every mid-October, workers participate in the holiday with their own Happy Boss’s Day memes, though most of them aren’t celebrating their actual boss, or at all.

Who’s the boss?

That’s not to say that no one gets a shout-out in National Boss Day memes. Every year, figures like Bruce Springsteen and fictional characters like Michael Scott are upheld for actually making people’s lives better.

Advertisement

1.

2.

Advertisement

3.

Was just informed that today is Boss Day pic.twitter.com/T2kS5lAWbW — ELMO🐙🐝 (@elmoisinnocent) October 16, 2024 @s8n/X

4.

Advertisement

5.

6.

Advertisement

7.

No more pizza parties, please

This holiday is also often marked by jokes about bosses holding pizza parties for their workers instead of rewarding them with something substantial, like increased pay. These events are notorious for receiving mockery from employees, but they keep happening, so clearly the memes need to keep coming.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

Pizza party at work again pic.twitter.com/U1s4vVXDgL — tyler (@TheeOtherTyler) September 23, 2024

11.

Advertisement

12.

pizza party at work today pic.twitter.com/E0UaqFzKO6 — sar (@sargarof) September 5, 2024

Anti-boss action

For as many butt-kissing, genuine posts wishing managers and CEOs a happy Boss’s Day, there are memes about how bosses are making workers’ lives a nightmare on a daily basis. Maybe more people would celebrate the holiday if they were treated better or at least paid a decent wage.

Advertisement

13.

14.

Advertisement

15.

Doing what on company time?

Perhaps the most pervasive National Boss Day meme is the genre of jokes about failing or refusing to work as hard as the managers would like us to. Plenty of these make use of the old anti-work poem: “Boss makes a dollar, I make a dime, that’s why I sh*t on company time.”

Advertisement

16.

boss makes a dollar i make a dime thats why i write a dnd character sheet on company time pic.twitter.com/JQyjWN9vdy — may-o’-lantern 🎃 (@maybebi477) October 14, 2024

17.

boss makes a dollar, i make a dime, and that’s why I read red dead redemption fanfiction on company time 🥰 pic.twitter.com/w4NNpY0dJ7 — mathilda! 🎃 (@salmonbutter) October 4, 2024

Advertisement

18.

boss makes a dollar i make a dime, that’s why i watch How It’s Made on company time pic.twitter.com/BQybk48L62 — bri 🐈🍞 (@bricatloafs) October 13, 2024

19.

boss makes a dollar, i make a dime. thats why i watch yugioh gx and drink chocolate milk on company time or whatever the saying is pic.twitter.com/yGYtizFe2O — ☆rylee☆ (@ryb0nez) October 6, 2024

Advertisement

20.

BOSS MAKES A DOLLAR



IM IN POVERTY



THATS WHY I DESTRUCTO DISK WITH COMPANY PROPERTY pic.twitter.com/P15BoUw1Bw — luna (@lunaswagmoney) October 14, 2024

21.

Advertisement

22.

boss: you have to be focused while you’re at work

my brain all day at work: pic.twitter.com/vRa6OmRwfD — malcolm leX (certified lindor lover) (@lexwaslike) October 9, 2024 @slvppy/X

23.

Advertisement

More National Boss Day memes

24.

Coworkers: go ahead Zach! It’s your turn.

Me [holding a picture of my boss’s wife] nah this is stupid https://t.co/2ovWiqXWy6 — Zach (@jestermaxxing) October 10, 2024

25.

Advertisement

* In the office *



My boss : it’s 1230… why you still here? We’re done for the day. You can go home



Me: pic.twitter.com/OnfZiU1yEO — Lovely (@JohnyLovely_) October 16, 2024

26.

27.

Advertisement

28.

Related memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.