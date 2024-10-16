Today, post a National Boss Day meme on company time

If a National Boss Day meme has crossed your desk, that’s probably because it’s October 16, the date of a holiday not everyone loves. Yes, there is an official day to celebrate the bosses in the U.S.—a country always eager to celebrate and uplift those who already have the most.
And so, every mid-October, workers participate in the holiday with their own Happy Boss’s Day memes, though most of them aren’t celebrating their actual boss, or at all.
Who’s the boss?
That’s not to say that no one gets a shout-out in National Boss Day memes. Every year, figures like Bruce Springsteen and fictional characters like Michael Scott are upheld for actually making people’s lives better.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
No more pizza parties, please
This holiday is also often marked by jokes about bosses holding pizza parties for their workers instead of rewarding them with something substantial, like increased pay. These events are notorious for receiving mockery from employees, but they keep happening, so clearly the memes need to keep coming.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
Anti-boss action
For as many butt-kissing, genuine posts wishing managers and CEOs a happy Boss’s Day, there are memes about how bosses are making workers’ lives a nightmare on a daily basis. Maybe more people would celebrate the holiday if they were treated better or at least paid a decent wage.
13.
14.
15.
Doing what on company time?
Perhaps the most pervasive National Boss Day meme is the genre of jokes about failing or refusing to work as hard as the managers would like us to. Plenty of these make use of the old anti-work poem: “Boss makes a dollar, I make a dime, that’s why I sh*t on company time.”
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
More National Boss Day memes
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
