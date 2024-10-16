Advertisement
Today, post a National Boss Day meme on company time

Celebrate your boss by throwing them a pizza party instead of working.

Lindsey Weedston
boss day memes

If a National Boss Day meme has crossed your desk, that’s probably because it’s October 16, the date of a holiday not everyone loves. Yes, there is an official day to celebrate the bosses in the U.S.—a country always eager to celebrate and uplift those who already have the most.

And so, every mid-October, workers participate in the holiday with their own Happy Boss’s Day memes, though most of them aren’t celebrating their actual boss, or at all.

Who’s the boss?

That’s not to say that no one gets a shout-out in National Boss Day memes. Every year, figures like Bruce Springsteen and fictional characters like Michael Scott are upheld for actually making people’s lives better.

1.

National Boss’ Day
byu/dabi71 invinyl

2.

Young Michael Scott meme about work being 'a family.'
@s8n/X
3.

@s8n/X

4.

National Boss Day meme from Metal Gear Solid.
HotelEchoNovember/Reddit
5.

National Boss Day meme about a Metal Gear character.
HotelEchoNovember/Reddit

6.

Tweet reading 'on national boss day i would like to remind everyone that the only good boss is bruce springsteen.'
@alecfeldherr/X
7.

Tweet reading 'Happy national boss day to Michael Scott and Michael Scott only.'
@alecfeldherr/X

No more pizza parties, please

This holiday is also often marked by jokes about bosses holding pizza parties for their workers instead of rewarding them with something substantial, like increased pay. These events are notorious for receiving mockery from employees, but they keep happening, so clearly the memes need to keep coming.

8.

Pizza party meme from Game of Thrones.
@s8n/X

9.

Pizza party meme featuring a man in sunglasses and a suit.
@s8n/X
10.

11.

12.

Anti-boss action

For as many butt-kissing, genuine posts wishing managers and CEOs a happy Boss’s Day, there are memes about how bosses are making workers’ lives a nightmare on a daily basis. Maybe more people would celebrate the holiday if they were treated better or at least paid a decent wage.

13.

National Boss Day meme about giving bosses the boot.
Reddit

14.

National Boss Day meme with a screenshot from Joker.
Reddit
15.

I’be been making not so motivational posters and someone asked if I had any specific to bosses. Happy belated National Boss Day!
byu/spaceangel151 inantiwork

Doing what on company time?

Perhaps the most pervasive National Boss Day meme is the genre of jokes about failing or refusing to work as hard as the managers would like us to. Plenty of these make use of the old anti-work poem: “Boss makes a dollar, I make a dime, that’s why I sh*t on company time.”

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

National Boss Day meme with an image of a man on the toilet.
@slvppy/X
22.

@slvppy/X

23.

National Boss Day meme about accidentally staying late.
@DarkFury234/X
More National Boss Day memes

24.

25.

26.

Tweet reading 'getting uncharacteristically riled up after a few craft beer at trivia night and making a burner email to tell my boss that hes all sizzle and no steak.'
@CTachio83984/X

27.

Tweet with a video of a woman crying at work.
@CTachio83984/X

28.

National Boss Day meme explaining that it's not a public holiday.
@mprestonmeyer/X
Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

The Daily Dot