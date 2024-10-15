Who is behind the ‘Mama A Girl Behind You’ meme?

The “Mama A Girl Behind You” meme comes from a viral 2018 Facebook video that resurfaced on TikTok and took on a new form. The silly line spoken by a child in a short video inspired imitations and mixed with another meme until it came out the other side as a comment copypasta.

By the second half of 2024, it had become something that only chronic TikTok users would understand without the benefit of a detailed explainer.

What does ‘Mama A Girl Behind You’ mean?

The phrase in question was delivered by a small child in an adorable voice when he was trying to take a photo of his mother. Somehow, he or his mom had set the camera to video and activated a Bitmoji, so it looked to the kid like there was a tiny woman in black looking around right next to or behind his mother’s legs.

“Mommy,” he warns. “Mama, a girl behind you.”

The resulting video went viral on Facebook and Twitter, and when TikTok discovered it years later, users began to reference it in the comments any time there was footage that included something or someone behind another person.

Meme origin and spread

While the original Facebook post can no longer be found, the video was reposted to Twitter at least 22 hours after Keirra Denee’ Smith first presented it to the internet. The repost by user @krystalsoboujee on July 18, 2018, gained over 188,000 likes.

As popular as the video was, it couldn’t be considered a meme until late summer of 2024. It reached TikTok earlier that year thanks to a repost by @cropitycrop on February 13. On August 26, @happygigglybunny posted a video starting with this clip and then fading into random dramatic footage. This drew over 9.5 million views over several weeks.

Into September, TikTokers created more bizarre compilations featuring the “Mama A Girl Behind You” clip as well as reenactments.

Crossover with ‘Donatella VERSACE’

As the meme’s popularity began to peak in late September, TikTok users started to comment “mama a girl behind you” on other videos. Then it turned into similar comments that capitalized the last word in the line followed by a purple heart.

The chronically online might recognize this from the Donatella VERSACE meme. This comment spam joke was born when the famed fashion designer commented her name, putting unusual emphasis on the second part of it, followed by the purple heart, on a video posted by Bella Hadid in 2022.

This comment was so nonsensical that it became a meme, and that reached such heights of popularity that people started to reference it using other viral phrases and capitalizing the last word. And that’s why you might spot a seemingly random TikTok comment that looks like “Mama a girl behind YOU 💜.”

Meme examples

mama…. a gay throuple behind you pic.twitter.com/Q4Kw4bvF0j — kaceytron (@kaceytron) October 14, 2024

