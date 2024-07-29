y dayA conspiracy theory that claims President Joe Biden is now tall after mysteriously growing several inches is slowly becoming the latest hot meme.

The tall Biden conspiracy theory

Last week, far-right conspiracy theorists cited a video of Biden outside the White House as proof that he had grown inexplicably. The theory alleges that Biden, who recently announced his plans to withdraw from the presidential election, has been replaced by a clone, given that he appears much taller than normal standing next to his wife Jill.

“Biden grew a few inches while he was missing for five days…” one user wrote.

Biden grew a few inches while he was missing for five days… pic.twitter.com/oLkANz941o — @amuse (@amuse) July 25, 2024

The conspiracy theory comes not long after far-right figures claimed that Biden was either on death’s door or outright deceased. Yet with that theory easily debunked given the president’s public appearances, conservatives latched onto the Biden clone claim instead.

While Biden does look taller than his wife in the above video, the difference is attributable to the low angle of the camera as well as Jill Biden’s walking a short distance behind him.

But at least some right-wing users appear to be taking the claim less seriously and have instead begun sharing memes.

Tall Biden Memes

In one example this week, a video altered by a group known as the “Dilley Meme Team” depicts Biden as even taller than before.

“Is it just me, or is Joe getting taller? Is that even Joe?” one of the meme’s creators asked.

Is it just me, or is Joe getting taller? Is that even Joe? 😂 pic.twitter.com/5TEx2tjCk3 — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) July 28, 2024

They followed up the post with an even more exaggerated Biden, who overshadowed Marine One on the White House lawn.

In that clip, Biden walks next to Jill and his son Hunter, causing the camera to shake with each step. They also add sound effects to each step.

I love the added camera shakes with each step 😂 — Brian Matthew Au (@bmattgold) July 28, 2024

The Daily Dot reached out to Brenden Dilley, a podcast host who runs the team that created the video, to inquire about the post. Dilley responded with a screenshot of the Daily Dot’s previous coverage of the meme team alongside the statement: “You’re welcome to blow me first.”

In another post, Biden is towering over the nation’s Capitol building.

A caption on the picture states: “At this rate of growth Biden will soon be unstoppable.”

Trump’s 18-year-old son Barron, who is a staggering 6’9, also found himself in the mix.

“I await their titanic duel,” another said in a manipulated image.

Other posts referred to Biden as “Joeliath” and “Giant Joe,” while some argued that his nickname should be changed from Dark Brandon to Tall Brandon.

“To all video editors… Now I crave a thread of Giant Joe memes,” one user said.

To all video editors…

Now I crave a thread of Giant Joe memes. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/G8PUvkj4GF — NootNoot (@NootNootFrog) July 28, 2024

The conspiracy is bigger than the meme

Although the memes were quite apparent to conservatives, they still dwarfed the conspiracy theory that alleged Biden had really replaced by a much taller body double.

“Joe Biden has never been 6’ 4 tall like the ‘body double’ towering over Jill and White House aides,” another added. “And he’s never in his life moved as well as this other ‘body double’ caught on the way to his car.“

Joe Biden has never been 6’ 4” tall like the ‘body double’ towering over Jill and White House aides. And he’s never in his life moved as well as this other ‘body double’ caught on the way to his car. pic.twitter.com/A9ii2B8BB2 — 𝔹𝕦𝕕 & ℂ𝕒𝕤𝕖𝕪… (@bud_cann) July 26, 2024

Prominent Trump supporter Bill Mitchell also hyped the claims, posting in image he claimed of Biden in 2022 and 2024.

2024 Biden goes for a walk with 2022 Biden. pic.twitter.com/WfzNvOXR3T — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) July 29, 2024

While the conspiracy theory remains prominent among mainline supporters of former President Donald Trump, the tall Biden memes appear here to stay.

At least until he leaves office next year.

