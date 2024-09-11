Joe Biden doing 9/11 memes are slamming Twitter after the President inadvertently suggested that he’ll be reenacting the attacks. On Tuesday, the night of the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, Biden laid out his plans for the middle of the week, ending in a surprise announcement.

His statement offended certain people who are desperate to be offended by the Democratic administration right now, less than two months out from the election. However, the coveted Generation Z voting block has a dark sense of humor when it comes to 9/11, and this “gaffe” was rich meme fodder for them.

What did Joe Biden say about doing 9/11?

Speaking to reporters outside of Marine One on September 10, Biden explained what he would be up to during the next two days.

“I’m going up to my granddaughter’s birthday in New York,” he said. “Then we’re gonna watch the debate. And then tomorrow, I’m doing 9/11.”

The reasonable assumption, of course, is that the President is attending a number of events and/or visiting sites related to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. This has been the tradition for U.S. presidents since that fateful day. It’s very unlikely that Biden intends to fly a plane into a high-value structure.

This is just another in a serious of odd statements that the President has made in recent months and is the reason why it was Harris debating Trump on Tuesday night.

Joe Biden doing 9/11 memes

For generations too young to remember the events of September 11, 2001—or those who feel enough time has passed to render the tragedy funny—the new tradition is annual 9/11 jokes. Biden’s remark all but guaranteed that the idea of him “doing a 9/11” would become the most popular theme of the jokes this year.

So far, Joe Biden doing 9/11 gags have flooded social media to the point that it may well become a lasting meme. The rise of generative AI art has fueled the trend of the day, allowing people to create fake images of the President flying jets over cities or laughing at the sight of skyscrapers on fire.

