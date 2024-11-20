Watch out chill guys of the internet, I’m Just A Chill Girl is here (and she’s extremely chill)

The I’m Just A Chill Girl meme is a feminized variation of the My New Character / He’s Just A Chill Guy meme, used to ironically riff on the behaviors of so-called “chill” women, making a point that these behaviors are, in fact, not chill at all.

Meme basics

What is the I’m Just A Chill Girl meme?

The meme uses the same anthropomorphic character as the He’s Just A Chill Guy meme (a dog with a human body, a grey sweater, blue jeans, and red shoes) but with “feminine” accents (most often, the addition of long hair, a bow or some other girlish accessory).

This character is often in a picturesque, natural setting or a context related to the caption. The caption itself describes a behavior that is selfish, erratic, or damaging and justifies these behaviors because the character is “just a chill girl.”

What does the I’m Just A Chill Girl meme mean?

The meme uses irony to make fun of the decidedly not chill behaviors of so-called “chill” women, emphasizing that the more a woman seems low-maintenance and relaxed, the more chaotic, selfish, and high-maintenance they are.

What Is the He’s Just A Chill Guy meme?

I’m Just A Chill Girl is a response and variation of the 2024 He’s Just A Chill Guy meme, made popular on TikTok and X. Similarly to the Chill Girl meme, The He’s Just A Chill Guy meme is the anthropomorphic dog set in natural contexts (or ones that support the caption) with the caption itself describing bad, high-key, selfish or male-centered behavior about women.

The caption most often includes “chill guy” or “lowkey a chill guy” or “he’s just a chill guy,” and is ironic commentary on how the label of “chill-ness” is used to justify (and even celebrate) bad male behavior.

The Chill Girl meme was created as a counterpoint to the bad male behavior that the He’s Just A Chill Guy meme highlighted. The “Chill Girl” dog character first appeared on Nov. 17th, 2024, in a TikTok post by @stopscrolling_22. In this first incarnation, the “chill girl” was a “lowkey chill guy too.”

Origin and spread

After the female version of the chill guy character was created, later on Nov. 17th, a crypto coin called CHILLGIRL was created. The coin’s X account, @ChillGirlCTO, posted a meme using the feminized dog character and the phrase “I’m just a chill girl,” the first ever to use that exact phrasing.

Popularity and virality

The meme continued to spread on TikTok and X, with noteworthy and most popular variations coming from TikTok users @katrjina, @dwboutitho3 and @trayyynu, and X user @riaassain, who, in response to the meme’s virality, posted (but subsequently deleted), “what happened to being just a girl. now they wanna chill too. no thx.” She then posted her own version of the Chill Girl meme, with the caption “Just a chill girl fr.”

Cultural context

Users of the Chill Girl meme and the Just A Chill Guy meme are often ironically trying to one-up each other in their meme use, or commenting on which trope is worse: the chill guy or the chill girl. The answer remains to be seen (but what do I know, I’m just a chill girl).

