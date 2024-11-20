Advertisement
Memes

Watch out chill guys of the internet, I’m Just A Chill Girl is here (and she’s extremely chill)

so chill. Did I mention, chill?

Chill girl meme character with hands in pockets and pink bow in a sunflower field with text that says 'when he gets mad I ate hotcheetos for dinner but im just a chill girl who likes chips'(l), Chill girl meme with hands in pocket, bow and tear in a wild flower meadow with mountains in the background with text that says 'when he asks me why im crying again but im just a chill girl who feels things deeply'(r)

The I’m Just A Chill Girl meme is a feminized variation of the My New Character / He’s Just A Chill Guy meme, used to ironically riff on the behaviors of so-called “chill” women, making a point that these behaviors are, in fact, not chill at all.

An anthropomorphic dog in a grey sweater and jeans with her hands in her pockets and a bow. She's standing in a mountainous field. The caption reads 'When they ask me how I found their address...etc.'
Meme basics

  • Meme Creator: @stopscrolling_22 (character) @ChillGirlCTO (phrase)
  • Meme Type: character, catchphrase
  • First Appearance: Nov. 17th, 2024
  • Origin Source: TikTok, X
  • Used to convey: ironic “chill-ness,” selfish gender archetypes
  • Peak Popularity: Nov. 19th, 2024
An anthropomorphic dog in a grey sweater and jeans witha blonde ponytail, sitting in a very pink girls bedroom with a 'chill girl' caption.
What is the I’m Just A Chill Girl meme?

The meme uses the same anthropomorphic character as the He’s Just A Chill Guy meme (a dog with a human body, a grey sweater, blue jeans, and red shoes) but with “feminine” accents (most often, the addition of long hair, a bow or some other girlish accessory).

This character is often in a picturesque, natural setting or a context related to the caption. The caption itself describes a behavior that is selfish, erratic, or damaging and justifies these behaviors because the character is “just a chill girl.”

An anthropromorphic dog in a grey sweater and jeans with her hands in her pockets and long dark hair. She's standing next to a burning house. The Caption reads 'When he asks me why I lit his house on fire bu I'm really just a chill girl who wanted him to stay warm.'
What does the I’m Just A Chill Girl meme mean?

The meme uses irony to make fun of the decidedly not chill behaviors of so-called “chill” women, emphasizing that the more a woman seems low-maintenance and relaxed, the more chaotic, selfish, and high-maintenance they are.

An anthropomorphic dog in a grey sweater and jeans with lots of feminized features, and a 'chill girl' caption.
What Is the He’s Just A Chill Guy meme?

I’m Just A Chill Girl is a response and variation of the 2024 He’s Just A Chill Guy meme, made popular on TikTok and X. Similarly to the Chill Girl meme, The He’s Just A Chill Guy meme is the anthropomorphic dog set in natural contexts (or ones that support the caption) with the caption itself describing bad, high-key, selfish or male-centered behavior about women.

An anthropomorphic dog in a grey sweater and jeans with his hands in his pockets, in a beautiful field. The caption reads 'when she says shes gonna leave me and expects me to chase her but I'm just a chill guy that doesn't like to run'
The caption most often includes “chill guy” or “lowkey a chill guy” or “he’s just a chill guy,” and is ironic commentary on how the label of “chill-ness” is used to justify (and even celebrate) bad male behavior.

An anthropromorphic dog in a grey sweater and jeans with his hands in his pockets, wearing a gamer headset in a darkened room with a computer. The caption reads 'when she's mad but you are on the games but you cant ruin boys night cause ur lowkey a chill guy.'
An anthropromorphic dog in a grey sweater and jeans with his hands in his pockets, in a beautiful field. The caption reads 'when she thinks you're cheating but ur really just watching all the chill guy memes'
The Chill Girl meme was created as a counterpoint to the bad male behavior that the He’s Just A Chill Guy meme highlighted. The “Chill Girl” dog character first appeared on Nov. 17th, 2024, in a TikTok post by @stopscrolling_22. In this first incarnation, the “chill girl” was a “lowkey chill guy too.”

A TikTok still of two anthropromorphic dogs, one dressed as a girl, one as a guy, in the forefront of a sunset. The caption reads,' when you've been spamming her all day with chill guy memes but she doesn't even get mad cuz she's lowkey a chill guy too'
Origin and spread

After the female version of the chill guy character was created, later on Nov. 17th, a crypto coin called CHILLGIRL was created. The coin’s X account, @ChillGirlCTO, posted a meme using the feminized dog character and the phrase “I’m just a chill girl,” the first ever to use that exact phrasing.

An anthropromorphic dog in a grey sweater and jeans withher hands in her pockets,and a ponytail. She's standign next to a crashed car. The Caption reads 'I didn't see the curve, I'm just a chill girl.'
Popularity and virality

The meme continued to spread on TikTok and X, with noteworthy and most popular variations coming from TikTok users @katrjina, @dwboutitho3 and @trayyynu, and X user @riaassain, who, in response to the meme’s virality, posted (but subsequently deleted), “what happened to being just a girl. now they wanna chill too. no thx.” She then posted her own version of the Chill Girl meme, with the caption “Just a chill girl fr.”

An X post of a anthropomorphic female dog on a grey background, with long hair and a smile.
Cultural context

Users of the Chill Girl meme and the Just A Chill Guy meme are often ironically trying to one-up each other in their meme use, or commenting on which trope is worse: the chill guy or the chill girl. The answer remains to be seen (but what do I know, I’m just a chill girl).

An anthropomorphic dog in a grey sweater and jeans with his hands in his pockets standing in front of a front door. The caption reads 'When I'm peeping the girls trying to steal our 'chill guy' and I really wanna crash out...'
An anthropomorphic dog in a grey sweater and jeans with a blonde ponytail, sitting in a very pink girls bedroom with a 'chill girl' caption.
An anthropomorphic dog in a grey sweater and jeans with brunette hair and bow, sitting in a field with a 'chill girl' caption.
