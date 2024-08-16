Explaining Jemima Kirke’s ‘I think you guys might be thinking about yourselves too much’ tip

“I think you guys might be thinking about yourselves too much” is a piece of advice actress Jemima Kirke gave to a fan on Instagram who asked, “An advice to unconfident young women?”

That was her dry reply to a sincere question seeking advice. Luckily, more people found it hilarious than rude—and some even say it completely changed their perspective on life.

Who is Jemima Kirke and why are people listening to her?

Jemima Kirke is best known for her role on HBO’s Girls, though she has gone on to star in shows like Sex Education and Conversations With Friends. She’s also an artist and enjoys connecting with her audience. By connecting, I mean lightly dragging them on social media.

She frequently does Q&As and it’s hard to know what she’ll say at any given time. Sometimes she’s mad at her followers for asking her what movie she’s watching, sometimes she’s happy to guide them through coming out to their family. She likes feminism and also gets annoyed by women. She contains multitudes. Here are just a few of her most challenging Stories so far:

What was the Story from Jemima Kirke’s account with the quote?

In November 2022, while running another Q&A, Kirke responded to the question, “An advice to unconfident young women?”

She shared a selfie of herself and the words, “I think you guys might be thinking about yourselves too much.”

It is arguably her most popular post ever and it frequently circulates, often when people are admitting that the response made them question how they overthink things, center themselves, or assume everyone else is thinking about them as much as they are. They’re not. We all know that. But like an oracle, Kirke said it so we could finally understand.

got self-conscious on my walk yesterday & this image flashed through my brain & a voice deep within me said, “i think you guys might be thinking about yourselves too much.” literally better than years of therapy pic.twitter.com/a2CVAchl41 — manicpixiememequeen (@mpmemequeen) March 13, 2024

“I think you guys might be thinking about yourselves too much.” pic.twitter.com/QWXrrOflOW — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) June 26, 2024

“if knowledge about the unconscious were as important for the patient as people inexperienced in psycho-analysis imagine, listening to lectures or reading books would be enough to cure him” -freud

“i think you guys might be thinking about yourselves too much” -jemima kirk — josef k hole (@poeticdweller) March 21, 2024

thinking constantly about someone asking jemima kirke advice for unconfident people and her going “i think you guys might be thinking about yourselves too much” and it’s unironically gotten me out of having low self esteem lol — sheigh (@tshirtsleeve) November 13, 2023

“I think you guys might be thinking about yourselves too much” shifted something in my brain like i actually really needed to hear it and think about it often — Grace (@gracecamille_) September 22, 2023

my favorite part about this picture is the uncropped version shows that her entire camera roll at the bottom is all selfies of her https://t.co/SdA1rer5Gt — lily (@lilybelle_15) August 15, 2024

Thank you, Jemima Kirke. Your contempt has saved lives.

