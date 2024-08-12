All in on the Nothing Ever Happens meme

The Nothing Ever Happens meme is used to joke about world events, and whether or not these huge earth-shattering changes will or will not come to pass. Anyone using the meme is usually betting that they won’t. They might know they’re wrong, but that’s the fun of the meme.

It’s also kind of used sarcastically, like people think everyone is under-reacting to impending doom. But because the meme was born on 4chan, it is sometimes hard to peel back all the layers or irony and mysterious ideology that get lost in the millions of in-jokes there.

The ‘Nothing Ever Happens’ meme, explained

The catchphrase has been used frequently on 4chan’s board /pol/ since around 2014 as a reference to the common belief in that community that nothing significant has happened in recent decades and nothing will for decades to come. It is based on the somewhat nihilistic viewpoint that the world is boring and predictable. This is probably true for people who are mostly only posting on message boards.

It could also be seen as a play on words or a response to It’s Happening memes, which started popping up on 4chan in 2009, which similarly refer to global events that fall through.

What is the Nothing Ever Happens Soyjak?

A Soyjak is a variation on the Wojak meme. The word “soy” comes from soyboy, a derogatory term for a certain kind of dude who stands opposed the Chad, or the cool alpha male. Soyjak is usually pictured yelling, wearing glasses, with a stubbly beard. He is also sometimes used as an illustration for the meme, ready to bet that…nothing ever happens.

‘All In On Nothing Ever Happens’

In April 2024, a post on Twitter went viral that shared an AI-generated image of a guy betting on “nothing ever happens,” according to his T-shirt, and it was used to comment on the news that Iran Defense Minister stated, “The decision to take revenge on Israel has been made. We will deal them a powerful blow, it will be implemented.”

@anchover_ on X, formerly Twitter, reshared the news with their AI picture:

They later retracted their statement, joking they were massively in debt:

Since then, saying “all in on nothing ever happens” has become much more popular outside of 4chan and can be seen frequently on X about all kinds of news, from big to small, as well as just a joke using the Soyjak illustration.

