Memes

25 of the cleverest ‘Circle In A Triangle Factory’ memes

Huh, I guess we doin’ circles now.

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Triangle factory memes

In the wonderful world of capitalism, most people go to work with two mentalities. Some do what’s asked of them without asking questions or offering opinions. Others can’t help but spot differences, inconsistencies, or inefficiencies in the workflow. Both workplace spirits are captured in the Circle In A Triangle Factory meme, also known as the I Guess We Doin Circles Now meme.

As people consider the meme’s situation—an unusual item (or event) thrown into the mix of a typical, formulaic day—they realize there are as many possible outcomes as the people considering the meme. Some people are fine rolling with the punches. Others need to know the why behind every change to their day, and it doesn’t always serve them well to get those answers.

That’s not even counting the hilarious netizens who have used the meme to comment on the state of specific companies. The meme has become a smart way to comment on how many companies and brands have stretched and expanded to meet consumer demands.

Regardless of what lore you might apply to the I Guess We Doin Circles Now meme, it sparks as much discussion as it does laughs.

Here are 25 of the funniest I Guess We Doin Circles Now memes:

1.

Triangle Factory meme original comic.
@MeatMarket__/X

2.

Drawing of a worker having severe anxiety over whether to report an anomaly in the production line.
@MeatMarket__/X

3.

Triangle Factory meme about the end of Blockbuster.
@MeatMarket__/X

4.

Triangle Factory meme about Texas Instruments making bombs.
@YIMBYLAND/X

5.

Triangle Factory meme about the trolley problem.
@YIMBYLAND/X

6.

Triangle Factory meme about everything running Doom.
@YIMBYLAND/X

7.

Comic with a worker putting a blue circle that came out of the machine into a square hole.
@RealRadHom/X

8.

Triangle Factory meme about making apartments instead of single-family homes.
@RealRadHom/X

9.

samsung triangle factory meme
@DueDoctor/X

10.

zelda triangle factory meme
@DueDoctor/X

11.

squares and circles in a triangle factory meme
@DueDoctor/X

12.

circles made into triangles factory meme
u/Vasile_Prundus via Reddit

13.

valve 'i guess we're printing money now' triangle in a circle factory meme
u/Vasile_Prundus via Reddit

14.

ordermaker is up and running circle in a triangle factory meme
u/Vasile_Prundus via Reddit

15.

michelin 'i guess we're rating restaurants now' circle in a triangle factory meme
u/Vasile_Prundus via Reddit

16.

low emission fleet machine circle in a triangle factory meme
@dhl_global/Threads

17.

can i go on break place circle in a triangle factory meme
@dhl_global/Threads

18.

ge factory circle in a triangle factory meme
@dhl_global/Threads

19.

days without square triangle in a circle factory meme
u/Vasile_Prundus via Reddit

20.

ball jars 'i guess we're making telescopes now' triangle in a circle factory
u/Vasile_Prundus via Reddit

21.

'management says we have to start making circles' triangle factory memes
u/Vasile_Prundus via Reddit

22.

replaced by AI circle in a triangle factory meme
@navyjeff/Imgur

23.

super mario bobomb factory circle in a triangle factory meme
@navyjeff/Imgur

24.

triangle factory 'i guess we're doing games now' meme
@navyjeff/Imgur

25.

u/Vasile_Prundus via Reddit
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
