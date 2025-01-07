25 of the cleverest ‘Circle In A Triangle Factory’ memes

In the wonderful world of capitalism, most people go to work with two mentalities. Some do what’s asked of them without asking questions or offering opinions. Others can’t help but spot differences, inconsistencies, or inefficiencies in the workflow. Both workplace spirits are captured in the Circle In A Triangle Factory meme, also known as the I Guess We Doin Circles Now meme.

As people consider the meme’s situation—an unusual item (or event) thrown into the mix of a typical, formulaic day—they realize there are as many possible outcomes as the people considering the meme. Some people are fine rolling with the punches. Others need to know the why behind every change to their day, and it doesn’t always serve them well to get those answers.

That’s not even counting the hilarious netizens who have used the meme to comment on the state of specific companies. The meme has become a smart way to comment on how many companies and brands have stretched and expanded to meet consumer demands.

Regardless of what lore you might apply to the I Guess We Doin Circles Now meme, it sparks as much discussion as it does laughs.

Here are 25 of the funniest I Guess We Doin Circles Now memes:

