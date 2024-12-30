34 of the funniest 2025 memes to ring in the new year

As 2024 winds down, the internet is gearing up for New Year’s Eve with a fresh batch of 2025 memes to reflect on the past year and express wild anticipation for the future. From ironic commentary on global events to absurd takes on personal resolutions, the memes surrounding the New Year are setting the stage for the holiday.

One of the more popular meme formats of the new year that is circulating on BlueSky is to answer the question, “Without downloading any new pics, what’s your energy going into 2025?” with an image or meme from your phone. Responses range from exhaustion and defeat to being silly to taking on the new year with a renewed sense of vigor.

Another recurring joke involves the familiar New Year’s tradition of self-improvement resolutions. Rather than setting lofty goals or working toward better versions of themselves, many people are opting for tongue-in-cheek takes on their inability to change. These memes tend to highlight the gap between New Year’s aspirations and the inevitable return to old habits, like vowing to exercise more or read more books, only to be distracted by Netflix and snacks.

The internet’s meme game for the New Year is once again a space for reflection, humor, and community. It may be chaotic, but at least it’s good for a laugh.

Below are 34 of the funniest and best Happy New Year 2025 memes.

those days between christmas and new years where you’re plotting your 2025 rebrand pic.twitter.com/kXTCd8n7Ep — tommy 🎄 (@contrarianshit) December 28, 2024

zoom into this image. whatever you land on will be your 2025. pic.twitter.com/R7RjOYIAXd — b (@wwxwashere) December 29, 2024 @swilua.bsky.social/BlueSky

