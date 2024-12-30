Advertisement
Memes

34 of the funniest 2025 memes to ring in the new year

“I just feel like we shouldn’t have a new year until we get this one right.”



Anna Good


As 2024 winds down, the internet is gearing up for New Year’s Eve with a fresh batch of 2025 memes to reflect on the past year and express wild anticipation for the future. From ironic commentary on global events to absurd takes on personal resolutions, the memes surrounding the New Year are setting the stage for the holiday.

One of the more popular meme formats of the new year that is circulating on BlueSky is to answer the question, “Without downloading any new pics, what’s your energy going into 2025?” with an image or meme from your phone. Responses range from exhaustion and defeat to being silly to taking on the new year with a renewed sense of vigor.

Another recurring joke involves the familiar New Year’s tradition of self-improvement resolutions. Rather than setting lofty goals or working toward better versions of themselves, many people are opting for tongue-in-cheek takes on their inability to change. These memes tend to highlight the gap between New Year’s aspirations and the inevitable return to old habits, like vowing to exercise more or read more books, only to be distracted by Netflix and snacks.

The internet’s meme game for the New Year is once again a space for reflection, humor, and community. It may be chaotic, but at least it’s good for a laugh.

Below are 34 of the funniest and best Happy New Year 2025 memes.

1.

2.

New year memes, text reads, 'Jimmy Carter was like, '2025? Nah I'm good.''
@svershbow/X

3.

New year memes, text reads, '2025 predictions - - friends break up - friends get married - strangers get born - strangers get buried - trends change - rumors fly through new skies'
@svershbow/X

4.

New year memes, text reads, '2019: bat flu 2022: monkey pox 2023: platypus rash 2024: armadillo herpes 2025: hippopotamus all of your limbs fall off'
@samreich/X

5.

New year memes, text reads, 'Me hacking the matrix so you can have a glorious 2025' with a stretched-out photo of a guy in children's sunglasses on a fake plastic computer with the Matrix green on black text behind him.
@samreich/X

6.

New year memes, text reads, 'gang locked in for new years eve (imp emoji)' with a photo of a fridge filled to the brim with alcohol and no food.
@rainmli/X

7.

New year memes, text reads, 'I just feel like we shouldn’t have a new year until we get this one right'
@rainmli/X

8.

New year memes, text reads, 'Jan 1st: new year new me! Jan 3rd:' blurry photo of Danny DeVito eating Doritos and drinking a beer on the forest floor like a gremlin.
@NotTodayEric/X

9.

New year memes, text reads, 'next year i will be more insane.' with a photo of a blonde woman staring down the camera.
@NotTodayEric/X

10.

New year memes, text reads, 'i don’t want to go into the new year on bad terms with anyone. if i hate you please die by january 1st'
@sydneyelainexo/X

11.

New year memes, text reads, 'My 2025 policy.' with an image of white text on a red background that reads, 'Due to being PRETTY I will not be partaking in anything concerning suffering! Thanks ! (trophy emoji)'
@sydneyelainexo/X

12.

New year memes, text reads, '2025 starts with 'WTF' We're all cooked (skull and prayer emojis)' with the first three days on the calendar circled.
@PicturesFoIder/X

13.

New year memes, text reads, '2025 next week, me still processing 2020.'
@PicturesFoIder/X

14.

New year memes, text reads, 'how are you arriving into 2025 like' and the quote retweet is a photo of a director with a megaphone saying, 'Okay, let's try that again, but this time good.'
@yxakirves/X

15.


@yxakirves/X

16.

New year memes, text reads, '2025: in: being nice to me, out: being mean to me'
@mivelxcx/X

17.

New year memes, text reads, 'IN: love with my wife OUT: on a date with my beautiful wife'
@mivelxcx/X

18.

New year memes, text reads, 'u can drunk text whoever u want on christmas eve and new years eve. they legalized both recently'
@liIpochaco/X

19.

New year memes, text reads, 'Without downloading any new pics what's your energy going into 2025' with a screencap of Sailor Moon and Sailor Venus, Luna and Artemis on their shoulders looking exhausted. The Sailor Scouts are saying, 'Your life can't fall apart if you never had it together.'
@liIpochaco/X

20.

New year memes, text reads, 'The energy I’m taking into 2025' With an oil painting of a woman holding a fan. Text overlay reads, 'I'm not making any resolutions. I think it's time for the years to be better, not me.'
@swilua.bsky.social/BlueSky

21.

@swilua.bsky.social/BlueSky

22.

New year memes, text reads, 'If you start watching Fruitvale Station at 10:55:30 on New Years Eve, then Oscar Grant will get shot at midnight.' with a screencap of the movie mentioned.
@11122X/X

23.



femcel enabler | 💫nate💫 (@femcelenabler.bsky.social) 2024-12-27T19:56:16.825Z

24.

New year memes, text reads, ''maybe I’ll do some writing between christmas and new year' Between christmas and new year:' a photo of a hedgehog on its back on a full size bed.
@NC_Renic/X

25.

New year memes, text reads, 'Nothing that you do between around 3:00 PM the day before Christmas Eve and like 8:00 PM on New Year’s Day can affect your real life. On years like this one where New Year’s Day falls later in the week, this extends to the following Sunday morning.'
@NC_Renic/X

26.

New year memes, text reads, 'What I’m seeing right now in the world re: France, South Korea, our own hometown assassination, is that it really is the era for violent self care I’m here for it 2025 self care: choosing violence'
@slendernoia/X

27.

New year memes, text reads, 'Without downloading any new pics, what’s your energy going into 2025?' with a photoshopped image of a cat wearing a frog bucket hat over a background of grilled cheese sandwiches and a galaxy. Text reads, 'Sorry for acting weird. It shall continue.'
@slendernoia/X

28.

New year memes, text reads, 'Resolutions made, resolutions kept' with the meme image of two muscular men clasping hands. 2024 and 2025 are on each arm with 'AI is bad' over their clasped hands.
@kyledlarson.bsky.social/BlueSky

29.

@kyledlarson.bsky.social/BlueSky

30.

New year memes, text reads, 'me facing 2025' with a photo of Frasier and the text, 'Oh, what fresh hell is this?'
@fubsyshabaroon.bsky.social/BlueSky

31.

New year memes, text reads, 'Dang I ain’t seen not one “2025 gon be my year” post. Not a single meme of that black lady walking over last year into this one. Y’all tired too huh?'
@fubsyshabaroon.bsky.social/BlueSky

32.


@vallescurarule.bsky.social/BlueSky

33.


@vallescurarule.bsky.social/BlueSky

34.

New year memes, text reads, 'What's in the box? 2025'
@muaddibatreideez.bsky.social/BlueSky

