Husbandjak, partner to Wifejak, is a male Wojak with a short haircut and beard or stubble who is typically dressed in blue. He appeared online long after the first appearance of the Wifejak and shortly after she went viral in 2024. They would soon form an entire Wojak family with Daughterjak and Catjak.

Featured Video

Much like his wife, social media users created the Husbandjak to poke fun at the common behavior of husbands everywhere, but with love rather than ire.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @CartoonsHateHer

@CartoonsHateHer Meme Type: Wojak

Wojak First Appearance: April 12, 2024

April 12, 2024 Origin Source: Twitter

Twitter Used to Convey: Husband behavior

Husband behavior Peak Popularity: Late Nov. 2024

Advertisement

Who is Husbandjak?

Unlike the other family Wojaks, the Husbandjak takes a few different forms. All are based on the classic Wojak, but his hair may be a different cut and either brown or red. He may have stubble or a full beard, and his shirt, though always somewhat blue, may be solid or plaid. In one common version, his eyes are brown rather than the standard black.

As he grew in popularity in November 2024, the fully bearded version in plaid became the dominant form.

Advertisement

A Twitter user created Husbandjak in response to the rise of Wifejak. In April 2024, men began to post the wife Wojak with statements they tend to hear from their partners as a way of celebrating them. This caused the term to trend in November 2024 after far-right activist Nick Fuentes called Wifejak “pathetic,” sparking discourse on X.com.

Templates

Advertisement

Origins and spread

The first version of the Husbandjak that can be found on Twitter was drawn by user @CartoonsHateHer and posted on April 12, 2024. He came with the caption “I didn’t think you cared about your birthday that much” as a joke about how husbands sometimes misunderstand their wives and/or forget birthdays.

“I didn’t think you cared about your birthday that much” pic.twitter.com/0xp8g0XCpa — Cartoons Hate Her! (@CartoonsHateHer) April 12, 2024

Advertisement

As the meme spread, people started to give Husbandjak props and put him into different settings, often with Wifejak. In November, Twitter users launched a trend of joking about common spousal dynamics and scenarios by putting the two together in the car or on the couch. Some of these variations are downright wholesome as they celebrate healthy relationships.

Variations: Car, blanket, and bedtime Husbandjak

Some of the more popular of these scenarios put the two married Wojaks in the car, where the Wifejak sometimes does some backseat driving. Another popular entry puts them in bed together with Wifejak hogging the covers—and most of the bed—because she’s cold.

Advertisement

Another version shows the couple on the couch together, wearing matching blankets and looking at their phones.

Meet the family: Daughterjak, Catjak, and Sonjak

As the Wifejak surged in popularity in the fall of 2024, X.com user @iroasmas dropped Daughterjak. She’s a little clone of Wifejak, with the same hair and shirt, and quickly came to represent the many struggles of raising a child, as rewarding as it may be.

Advertisement

Later that month, Catjak joined the family thanks to user @___frye. One day later, Sonjak appeared at the side of Husbandjak on the account of @Andr3jH. Now we’re just waiting for Dogjak, and whatever else people can come up with.

Husbandjak meme examples

“What time do I have to be at the airport for? What’s my gate number again?” pic.twitter.com/V4e4e8byY7 — very moisturized (@verymoisturized) November 22, 2024

Advertisement

“Babe, come check this out! They made a husbandjak version of a wifejak version of me.” https://t.co/WqpPIEEd73 pic.twitter.com/bTZ2con8q2 — Wifejak (@Wifejaksolana) November 24, 2024

Advertisement

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.