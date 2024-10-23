Wifejak Facing Forward is a variation of the female red-haired Wifejak Wojak who looks directly at the user rather than to the side. The original Wifejak arrived on the internet in 2021 and enjoyed a surge of fame in Spring 2024, and now she’s back again in a slightly different form.

The new Wojak appears to have been made to be in a more confrontational stance as opposed to the considerate and supportive original, and it’s intimidating the men.

What is the Wifejak Facing Forward meme?

The latest version of the Wojak meme shows her standing on a white background, drawn as ever with Microsoft Paint, as she smiles and looks into your eyes. She’s then paired with simple questions or statements that might seem innocuous but are intended to have a threatening aura.

With her more direct stance, her quotes may no longer remind you of a supportive partner looking out for you but are intended to make the viewer feel a bit of anxiety or pressure as she asks after that Jira ticket or remarks on how much time you’ve been spending with someone else.

How is she different from the original Wifejak?

The original Wifejak has a calm and comforting appearance, with light makeup and a plain gray sweater and sporting a small, gentle smile. She faces a bit to the right as though she is looking at something off-screen.

The forward-facing Wifejak is staring directly at you. The artist drew her eyes a bit differently and her eye shadow is more pronounced, which may contribute to a look that some find more confrontational than the original. However, her calm smile remains and there is nothing else has really changed.

That is, of course, unless the user chooses to pair her with a gun.

Wifejak Facing Forward origins

The earliest appearance of this new Wifejak dates back to May 25, 2024, on the @Wifejaksolana Twitter account. Though this post has been recently edited, the original version was screengrabbed and posted on their Instagram page as well.

It’s unclear if this user is the creator, but we found no one who explicitly came forward to claim the new Wojak. The earliest example of her appearing on Twitter in October when she began to go viral was from the same account on the 17th as she asked a dangerous question: “Who is that messaging you?”

Responses to this tweet indicate that it was the first example of the forward-facing Wifejak that many Twitter users had ever seen.

Meme spread

As more people discovered the Wifejak Facing Forward, the jokes drifted away from the tired jokes about women being passive-aggressive or demanding just because they ask for things sometimes and back toward a more wholesome theme. At the same time, people are beginning to dress her up and give her props (other than the gun).

The more benign interpretations of the front-facing Wifejak show how certain people seem to view women as a threat by default if they so much as make eye contact. The forward-facing Wifejak is more inquisitive, curious, responsible, and perhaps more assertive but in a way that helps get things done.

Meme examples

