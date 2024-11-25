‘Can we keep him?’: Catjak joins the Wojak family

Catjak is the Wojak in feline form, depicted as a standard house cat with forehead stripes and a chill expression similar to the Wifejak. Much like the same, Catjak comes with various benign statements in plain text meant to demonstrate the way cats are, their quirks lovable though they may sometimes be mildly frustrating.

The Catjak appeared in late November 2024 among a high volume of new Wojak characters. The smiling feline quickly became Wifejak’s new adopted family member.

Catjak is a good meme because it’s just way to make dumb cat jokes. — Rachel🇮🇴 (@tolstoybb) November 25, 2024

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @twicrates

@twicrates Meme Type: Wojak

Wojak First Appearance: Nov. 23, 2024

Nov. 23, 2024 Origin Source: Twitter

Twitter Used to Convey: Cattitude

What is a Catjak?

The Catjak is a domesticated cat drawn in Microsoft Paint style, as colorless as all the other Wojaks. The artist appears to have copied the eyes directly from the Wifejak, which works out well for a cat. It also has the same kind of slight smile that projects calm and domesticity.

With its popularity spiking, this appears to be a legitimate new member of the Wojak family after social media users dreamed up Husbandjak and Daughterjak.

Template

Wifejak first appeared on the internet in 2021 and took on her meme persona in 2022. With her iconic red hair and gray sweater, she came to be a positive depiction of a wife—caring, considerate, and helpful, with Wifejak memes showing appreciation instead of derision, in the fashion of Boomer humor.

One common example is, as one Twitter user put it, the “statements-as-implicit-requests.” Users often present her with statements like “We have a lot of cardboard boxes in the garage” or “Target is having a sale this weekend.” One can choose to see this as manipulation, or Wifejak simply stating what she wants or needs without being seen as “nagging.”

There’s a growing consensus around wifejak use as strictly affectionate, even if exasperated. It’s a way of sublimating your response into domestic affection.



Wifejak is the most important meme for our collective psychological health that we’ve had in a long time, maybe ever. https://t.co/MH3S0XjfDw — 𐐝𐐮𐐾𐐮𐑊𐐰𐑌𐐻𐐨 🌕 (@sigilante) November 25, 2024

Catjak origins and spread

The Catjak first appeared on November 23, 2024, on X.com via the account @___frye with a caption reading, “you shouldn’t sleep with the door closed. it’s bad for air flow.”

Shortly after, @twicrates wrote, “i am normal and can be trusted around your glass of water.”

The dedicated Wifejak account quickly responded, first by quote tweeting a Catjak post with the newer speech bubble Wifejak and then with another form in which she appears a bit defensive, speaking over her shoulder with an open mouth.

This kicked off a sub-trend of Wojak memes in which Wifejak defends Catjak, telling people that they should be adjusting their own behavior instead of blaming the cat for acting like a cat does. Meanwhile, the new lore appears to be that Wifejak has officially adopted her feline doppelganger.

This adoption further expanded the family after Daugterjak emerged earlier in November. Just hours after the first Catjak post, someone made an official Twitter account for the new family pet. It is also already the face of a new cryptocurrency.

Catjak meme examples

