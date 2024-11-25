Memes

‘Can we keep him?’: Catjak joins the Wojak family

“I am normal and can be trusted around your glass of water.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Close up of a meme from the internet of a rough drawing of cat and a woman.

Catjak is the Wojak in feline form, depicted as a standard house cat with forehead stripes and a chill expression similar to the Wifejak. Much like the same, Catjak comes with various benign statements in plain text meant to demonstrate the way cats are, their quirks lovable though they may sometimes be mildly frustrating.

The Catjak appeared in late November 2024 among a high volume of new Wojak characters. The smiling feline quickly became Wifejak’s new adopted family member.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @twicrates
  • Meme Type: Wojak
  • First Appearance: Nov. 23, 2024
  • Origin Source: Twitter
  • Used to Convey: Cattitude
What is a Catjak?

The Catjak is a domesticated cat drawn in Microsoft Paint style, as colorless as all the other Wojaks. The artist appears to have copied the eyes directly from the Wifejak, which works out well for a cat. It also has the same kind of slight smile that projects calm and domesticity.

Catjak post about the similarities between it and Wifejak.
@redaction/X

With its popularity spiking, this appears to be a legitimate new member of the Wojak family after social media users dreamed up Husbandjak and Daughterjak.

Template

A sitting house cat drawn in MS Paint.
@redaction/X

Who is Wifejak?

Wifejak first appeared on the internet in 2021 and took on her meme persona in 2022. With her iconic red hair and gray sweater, she came to be a positive depiction of a wife—caring, considerate, and helpful, with Wifejak memes showing appreciation instead of derision, in the fashion of Boomer humor.

Wifejak post reading 'Thinking about wifejak and realizing she is the best example of rejecting boomerism, the joke is no longer “I hate my wife” it’s now become “I love my wife”. Massive cultural victory.'
@FrancosGhost/X

One common example is, as one Twitter user put it, the “statements-as-implicit-requests.” Users often present her with statements like “We have a lot of cardboard boxes in the garage” or “Target is having a sale this weekend.” One can choose to see this as manipulation, or Wifejak simply stating what she wants or needs without being seen as “nagging.”

Catjak origins and spread

The Catjak first appeared on November 23, 2024, on X.com via the account @___frye with a caption reading, “you shouldn’t sleep with the door closed. it’s bad for air flow.”

@___frye/X.com

Shortly after, @twicrates wrote, “i am normal and can be trusted around your glass of water.”

Catjak meme reading 'i an normal and can be trusted around your glass of water.'
@___frye/X.com

The dedicated Wifejak account quickly responded, first by quote tweeting a Catjak post with the newer speech bubble Wifejak and then with another form in which she appears a bit defensive, speaking over her shoulder with an open mouth.

This kicked off a sub-trend of Wojak memes in which Wifejak defends Catjak, telling people that they should be adjusting their own behavior instead of blaming the cat for acting like a cat does. Meanwhile, the new lore appears to be that Wifejak has officially adopted her feline doppelganger.

Wifejak asking if she can keep Catjak.
@Wifejaksolana/X

This adoption further expanded the family after Daugterjak emerged earlier in November. Just hours after the first Catjak post, someone made an official Twitter account for the new family pet. It is also already the face of a new cryptocurrency.

Catjak meme examples

@Wifejaksolana/X
catjak meme
@AndrewCurran_/X.com
@AndrewCurran_/X.com
@AndrewCurran_/X.com
@AndrewCurran_/X.com
@mike_doscher/X.com
@mike_doscher/X.com
Catjak meme with Wifejak as the wizard contemplating his orb.
@mike_doscher/X.com
Catjak meme about sleeping with the door closed.
@mike_doscher/X.com
Wifejak meme showing her yelling over her shoulder to defend her cat.
@Wifejaksolana/X
Catjak meme reading 'I can fit in that.'
@Wifejaksolana/X
catjak meme reading 'make sure you're home for dinner' of catjak next to a forward facing Wifejak meme
@Wifejaksolana/X
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

