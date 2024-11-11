‘Why? Why? Why’: Daughterjak joins the Wojak family

Daughterjak is the child of Wifejak and Husbandjak. The new Wojak depicts a miniature version of the red-haired woman with her mouth open to ask questions. Wifejak, meanwhile, has been given angled eyebrows to express irritation with her daughter’s incessant queries or the subject matter of her inquiry.

Daughterjak was born in November 2024 and had been a big hit with parents, who are both laughing and reminiscing about the time when their kids never stopped asking questions.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: Twitter user @iroasmas

Twitter user @iroasmas Meme Type: Wojak

Wojak First Appearance: Nov. 9, 2024

Nov. 9, 2024 Origin Source: Twitter

Twitter Used to Convey: How annoying kids can be

Who is Daughterjak?

The Wifejak daughter is a smaller version of the original, with the same long red hair, gray sweater, and necklace. She has wider eyes and cheeklines to portray youth, but the biggest difference with Daughterjak is her mouth, which is wide open. All the better to ask about everything that is happening in the Disney movie she’s watching with her mom.

Anybody who has kids or has been around young children knows that they go through a phase around ages four to seven in which they are highly curious about the world around them. Unfortunately, they haven’t learned restraint yet, so the number of questions they ask could strain the patience of a Zen master.

Daughterjak portrays this challenging period perfectly.

Template

Origins and spread

Wifejak’s daughter was created by Twitter user @iroasmas, who first posted her on Nov. 9, 2024. He both claimed credit for the new Wojak and shared it with the generative AI art program Midjourney, explaining to a commenter on the same day that he used the tool to develop her look before matching her color scheme with mom and giving her a bigger mouth.

He credited his wife for coming up with the idea to give Wifejak angry eyebrows for comedic effect.

no, midjourney did! i made 15 batches or so until i got a good one. the original idea was a wifejak daughter, so i cropped face & took out color so i could put it under the hair. then i made the mouth bigger until it looked real yappy. my wife said the annoyed face was funnier pic.twitter.com/kmv1J1hnhn — Thankful Brian Graham 🦃 (@iroasmas) November 10, 2024

As Wojaks tend to do, Daughterjak spread rapidly on Twitter, especially among parents of young children. The original post gained over 16,000 likes in less than two days, and other tweets starring the kid are blowing up at similar rates. As time goes on, she has been portrayed as making irritating or uncomfortable statements as well as posing questions.

Solo Daughterjak variation

The most notable variation of the Daughterjak meme so far cuts Wifejak out of the picture almost entirely. In this version, Daughterjak stands alone, with the image zoomed in on her face as she continues to bother whoever is around.

For whatever reason, her hair is a slightly lighter shade in this variation, leaning more toward an orange-brown. In a good number of these, Daughterjak is asking her hypothetical father to stop screwing around so that he can bring her into existence.

Cultural context: Wojaks

Wojaks have been a part of meme culture for nearly as long as modern versions of social media have existed. According to internet legend, someone discovered the art that would become the original Wojak in 2009, and it gained its name in 2010.

Since then, internet users have created many new Wojaks and dozens of memes featuring these characters. Wifejak first appeared in early 2021 and came to represent a wholesome celebration of supportive spouses, followed years later by Husbandjak.

Daughterjak meme examples

