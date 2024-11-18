Weekjaks wage war over which day of the week wins

Weekjaks are a variation of Wojak dedicated to a day of the week and represented by a Chudjak with a corresponding t-shirt. It started with Tuesdayjak and soon spread to cover every day, and in less than two days, the new Wojaks were fighting each other for some reason, leading to calls for peace.

New Wojaks have been popping up at an increasing pace throughout 2024 as each has drawn significant social media attention, no matter how arbitrary the theme. Weekjaks are perhaps the most uninspired yet, but that may be the point.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @BucharatiKanbu

@BucharatiKanbu Meme Type: Wojak

Wojak First Appearance: Nov. 12, 2024

Nov. 12, 2024 Origin Source: Twitter

Twitter Used to Convey: Appreciation for a day of the week

What are Weekjaks?

A Weekjak most often looks like an excited Chudjak with an open mouth, raised eyebrows, and waving hands in a t-shirt that says “I heart [day of the week].” He’s also wearing cargo pants and simple shoes with high pants.

Alternate versions of Weekjaks use something that looks more like a Soyjak with large, tearful eyes and a backward cap, holding two guns in gloved hands. Another Chudjak version faces forward with a smile and points to his shirt, which reads, “Ask me about Thursday.”

A Twitter user conceived the first of these new Wojaks as a silly joke to cheer up a friend and never meant it to come to violence.

Origins and spread

Twitter user @BucharatiKanbu first posted the Tuesdayjak on Nov. 12, 2024, saying that he did so for the sake of a buddy who was complaining about it being Tuesday. The post swiftly gained over 2.9 million views and 68,000 likes from Wojak fans and other tweeters.

Inspired by the popularity of Tuesdayjak, the creator drew up the Thursdayjak with a sign reading “Show me your thursday face.” Others began to create their own Weekjaks, some nearly identical to the original with the day of the week replaced on the t-shirt as well as others that were quite different.

Weekjak wars

By Nov. 13, other Twitter users were drawing Weekjaks covered in blood with their rivals in a dead heap next to them. Blood around the face and mouth of the surviving Weekjak suggests that the assault was particularly brutal.

On Nov. 14, user @TakeThiamine posted a new version of a Friday-loving Wojak with the twin guns crying with a shirt that reads “I heart Friday but I would NEVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER HARM ANYONE WHO FELT DIFFERENTLY.” In the background, a Thursdayjak stands over two dead Weekjaks on fire with a gas canister at his feet.

On the same day, @BucharatiKanbu began calling for an end to the violence, calling it “genuinely upsetting” and saying that this was not their vision for the Weekjaks. Others created images of all the Weekjaks holding hands under a rainbow and similar peaceful memes.

More Weekjaks

My buddy was complaining about final project so I made final projectjak to cheer him up and now he’s stuck in my head and I keep laughing to myself https://t.co/8k1lC5TIPL pic.twitter.com/7xFnJUshcj — 091301 ♡s nishinoya (@nerdsnuff) November 13, 2024

