Wifejak discourse rages after Nick Fuentes calls meme ‘pathetic’

Is Wifejak misogynistic? Or is it for men who love their wives?

Rachel Kiley
The wifekjak meme with a tweet from X user Quotidiana, ' can someone steelman for me why wifejak usage has become misogynistic?'

The Wifejak meme, and the meaning behind it, have been receiving a new wave of attention lately as people debate its intent. Are incels to blame?

Wifejak was initially created as a way to gently poke fun at married women and their interactions with their husbands. Although it was initially created by a woman, it became frequently used by men, often intended as an endearing way of pointing out things their wives do that are quirky and maybe even a little annoying, but that they love anyway.

Wifejak meaning: Different interpretations of the meme

By April 2024, three years after the image of Wifejak first graced the internet, things had taken a misogynistic turn. Some men began co-opting the meme to express irritation with their wives, or twisted existing iterations of it to fit their own anti-woman agenda.

The inconsistency has led to an uptick in disagreements over both what the Wifejak meme is used for, as well as the intent behind specific comments it’s been paired with. 

The discourse hit a new peak in November 2024, as people have continued to argue over whether Wifejak is an innocuous meme or representative of underlying misogyny and patriarchal conditioning in our culture that men may not be fully grasping.

Nick Fuentes attacks Wifejak

The divide between “Wifejak is for men who love their wives” and “Wifejak is for men who hate women” was likely exacerbated after Nick Fuentes, the far-right activist known for chanting “Your body, my choice” after Donald Trump won the 2024 election, weighed in.

X user @FrancosGhost had been celebrating the Wifejak meme as “the best example of rejecting boomerism,” writing, “the joke is no longer ‘I hate my wife’ it’s now become ‘I love my wife.’ Massive cultural victory.”

Fuentes, to nobody’s surprise, deemed this sentiment “f*cking pathetic.”

This, in turn, led to an uptick in blatantly misogynistic responses supporting Fuentes’ insinuation that men loving their wives is something to be loathed, as well as the appropriate backlash.

The Wifejak discourse rages on

Unfortunately, this has done absolutely nothing to clarify the Wifejak meme and how it should be used. If anything, the current discourse only seems to prove that Wifejak has come to represent different things to different people, with nobody willing to budge on their perspective of what’s at the heart of this meme.

We may never come to an agreement on Wifejak, but that certainly isn’t going to stop those who have come to love it from both using and interpreting it exactly the way they want to.

