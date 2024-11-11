Advertisement
Memes

Honse: The horse meme with chunky proportions

Beeg 🅱️oi chonky horse

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Honse meme

Honse refers to a trend of memes that feature absurdly photoshopped horses edited to have strange and humorous proportions.

honse drawing
u/[deleted]/Reddit

Meme basics

  • Meme Creator: @static-testament/Tumblr
  • Meme Type: Reaction memes and GIFs
  • First Appearance: August 2019
  • Origin Source: Tumblr
  • Peak Popularity: April 2022
    honse google trends
  • Popular Variations: The Honse effect has been applied to other animals and different horse photos.
What does Honse mean?

The internet comes up with all kinds of zany names for things, and this is one such term. In 2020, Urban Dictionary users first shared definitions for the word. The silly term means “Beeg 🅱️oi chonky horse.”

honse tumblr original
@static-testament/Tumblr

Origin and spread

Honse memes originated on Tumblr, with the first being shared by @static-testament on August 9, 2019. The meme manipulates a stock image of a horse that appears in a YouTube video reviewing different animals, first shared in 2011.

People instantly saw the value in the hilariously photoshopped horse, with it popping up on YouTube weeks later, set to Europe’s “Final Countdown.”

honse youtube
@SirBagelFace/YouTube

The Honse meme spread across different avenues of social media, with people showing love to the fictional chunky horse.

As people developed an appreciation for the Honse, they took the idea and applied it to other photographs of horses (or honses).

sharse honse
@SirBagelFace/YouTube
In Body Image
u/[deleted]/Reddit
ramgaroo
u/[deleted]/Reddit
baby honse
u/[deleted]/Reddit
Honse fan art

Fans of the meme have shown off their artistic prowess, doing their best from drawings to 3D models and more. The range from crudely drawn to very detailed shows the dedication to the world of Honses.

honse detailed drawing
@rainy_daze_arts/TikTok
honse 3d
@rainy_daze_arts/TikTok
honse skeleton drawing
@rainy_daze_arts/TikTok
honse drawing with shading
u/sundae_kittenz/Reddit

Meme examples

'the doctor is in kock or scream 'daddy please let me in, i'm a good girl' for attention
u/sundae_kittenz/Reddit
always honse astronaut meme
u/sundae_kittenz/Reddit
honse
u/rainbowBass86/Reddit
four honses
u/rainbowBass86/Reddit
honse cookie
u/rainbowBass86/Reddit
deep fry honse
u/Cornblock/Reddit
In Body Image
u/Cornblock/Reddit
reverse honse
u/Cornblock/Reddit
pixel honse
u/Cornblock/Reddit
