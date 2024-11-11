Honse: The horse meme with chunky proportions

Honse refers to a trend of memes that feature absurdly photoshopped horses edited to have strange and humorous proportions.

Meme basics

Meme Creator: @static-testament/Tumblr

Meme Type: Reaction memes and GIFs

First Appearance: August 2019

Origin Source: Tumblr

Peak Popularity: April 2022



Popular Variations: The Honse effect has been applied to other animals and different horse photos.

What does Honse mean?

The internet comes up with all kinds of zany names for things, and this is one such term. In 2020, Urban Dictionary users first shared definitions for the word. The silly term means “Beeg 🅱️oi chonky horse.”

Origin and spread

Honse memes originated on Tumblr, with the first being shared by @static-testament on August 9, 2019. The meme manipulates a stock image of a horse that appears in a YouTube video reviewing different animals, first shared in 2011.

People instantly saw the value in the hilariously photoshopped horse, with it popping up on YouTube weeks later, set to Europe’s “Final Countdown.”

The Honse meme spread across different avenues of social media, with people showing love to the fictional chunky horse.

Popular variations

As people developed an appreciation for the Honse, they took the idea and applied it to other photographs of horses (or honses).

Honse fan art

Fans of the meme have shown off their artistic prowess, doing their best from drawings to 3D models and more. The range from crudely drawn to very detailed shows the dedication to the world of Honses.

Meme examples

