Stop Fighting Dog meme: the origins and popularity of the T-Pose Puppy

The Stop Fighting Dog meme, also known as the T-Pose Puppy, features a stout white puppy with gray ears in a person’s hand, its limbs spread out in a T-shape. The adorable puppy’s stance makes it appear as if he’s trying to keep two things separate, inspiring many memes.

Meme basics

Meme creator : @hopes_revenge/X

: @hopes_revenge/X Meme type: Exploitable, Image macro

Exploitable, Image macro First appearance: May 1, 2024

May 1, 2024 Origin source: Instagram

Instagram Peak popularity: May 2024

Origin and spread

On May 1, 2024, Instagram user @khamnakmak posted the cute puppy photo, which has since garnered over 100,000 likes on the platform. Weeks later, @hopes_revenge on X shared a photo of the Stop Fighting Dog, with the “✝️” emoji as a caption. While many joked about the cross-like position the dog found itself in, the meme had only just begun.

Soon after, the puppy was spotted in a Dark Souls meme, per Know Your Meme. From there, the puppy’s use in memes started increasing across Instagram and X. In July 2024, X user @foreknowledged posted the photo with the caption, “STOOOOOOOOP FIGHTIIIIIIIIIIING!!!!!!” The tweet has since amassed nearly 80 million views.

The pairing of the cute dog and the phrase led to the memes taking on new life. People began to Photoshop the Stop Fighting Dog in the middle of different battles and fight scenes with various figures battling from each side of the screen. Now, the puppy can be seen refereeing or holding back two warring factions.

On October 2, 2024, RODERIK MOR used the stop fighting puppy as album art for the single “Bby.”

Stop Fighting Dog memes

