Stop Fighting Dog meme: the origins and popularity of the T-Pose Puppy

STOOOOOOP FIGHTIIIIIIIING!!!

Puppy with arms out

The Stop Fighting Dog meme, also known as the T-Pose Puppy, features a stout white puppy with gray ears in a person’s hand, its limbs spread out in a T-shape. The adorable puppy’s stance makes it appear as if he’s trying to keep two things separate, inspiring many memes.

Meme basics

  • Meme creator: @hopes_revenge/X
  • Meme type: Exploitable, Image macro
  • First appearance: May 1, 2024
  • Origin source: Instagram
  • Peak popularity: May 2024
Origin and spread

stop fighting dog original
On May 1, 2024, Instagram user @khamnakmak posted the cute puppy photo, which has since garnered over 100,000 likes on the platform. Weeks later, @hopes_revenge on X shared a photo of the Stop Fighting Dog, with the “✝️” emoji as a caption. While many joked about the cross-like position the dog found itself in, the meme had only just begun.

Soon after, the puppy was spotted in a Dark Souls meme, per Know Your Meme. From there, the puppy’s use in memes started increasing across Instagram and X. In July 2024, X user @foreknowledged posted the photo with the caption, “STOOOOOOOOP FIGHTIIIIIIIIIIING!!!!!!” The tweet has since amassed nearly 80 million views.

stop fighting dog meme
The pairing of the cute dog and the phrase led to the memes taking on new life. People began to Photoshop the Stop Fighting Dog in the middle of different battles and fight scenes with various figures battling from each side of the screen. Now, the puppy can be seen refereeing or holding back two warring factions.

On October 2, 2024, RODERIK MOR used the stop fighting puppy as album art for the single “Bby.”

Stop Fighting Dog memes

stpo fighting dog lasers
stop fighting meme
spiderman style stop fighting puppy
stop fighting puppy
dfiance stop fighting puppy
sakura stop fighting puppy
stop fighting puppy subway
digitally drawn stop fighting puppy in boxing ring
gible and stop fighting dog
pokemon v lions stop fighting meme
stop fighting puppy photoshopped on nirvana's nevermind cover
super smash bros stop fighting puppy
'i keep imagining the stop fighting dog singing this song'
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

