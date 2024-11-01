Advertisement
Memes

Haha, classic: The origins & spread of the chill Smoking Duck

at the end of the day, the day’s gotta end

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
smoking ducking meme

The Smoking Duck meme describes an animated yellow duck shaking his head as he smokes a joint and smoke wafts around him. He wears a little smirk, looks out through half-lidded eyes, and has an air of nonchalance and happily resigned acceptance. What began as a Telegram sticker has grown into a viral meme across social media.

Featured Video
smoking duck gif
@Lutos1/Tenor

Meme basics

  • Meme creator: @zhgun/Telegram
  • Meme type: Reaction GIF
  • First appearance: September 2019
  • Origin source: Telegram
  • Peak popularity: March 2024
  • Meme variations: Since the original GIF became popular, people have edited the duck to appear as different celebrities, athletes, characters, and more.
Advertisement
Google Trends smoking duck
Google Trends

Origin and spread

duck laughing and smoking with the words 'haha classic' overhead
Google Trends

The duck was first shared on Telegram by @zhgun. The sticker, which featured the words “haha, classic” overhead, debuted on September 4, 2019. The GIF was part of a larger sticker package, called Utyka Ducks.

Advertisement

The Smoking Duck first appeared on X.com in the summer of 2020. It first appeared there as a reaction GIF. As the GIF spread, cropped versions of it without the top phrase began to become more popular than the original.

It was that version of the meme that was used by @brandochii in a number of since-deleted posts in early 2024. His frequent use of the gif in viral posts helped it gain a second life. The duck has since become a common reaction for moments that make you think, things that are unbelievable, and times when you just gotta light up and laugh.

'Oomfie watching me type in 'duck smoking' for the fifth time today'
@dale_taco/X
'At the beginning of the day, the day begins' smoking duck
@dale_taco/X
Advertisement
back to back smoking duck tweets
@dale_taco/X

Meme variations

The popularity of the smoking duck gif caught the attention of the fandoms that dominate X. Stan Twitter has made versions of the meme to fit jokes and the stars at the top of their fandom.

jennie blackpink smoking duck meme
@jendyke/Tenor
Advertisement
harris walz smoking duck
@jendyke/Tenor
ice spice smoking duck gif
@jendyke/Tenor
ariana grande smoking duck
@layomioo/Tenor
chappell roan smoking duck gif
@layomioo/Tenor
Advertisement
cowboy carter
@layomioo/Tenor
Taylor Swift lover smoking duck
@blank_cosi/Tenor
lady gaga smoking duck
@blank_cosi/Tenor
cardi b smoking duck
@blank_cosi/Tenor
Advertisement
daniel ricciardo coffee duck
@lolzers65/Tenor
megan thee stallion smoking duck
@lolzers65/Tenor

Meme examples

smoking duck halloween costume
@lolzers65/Tenor
Advertisement
smoking duck vaping
@deyuiduh/Tenor
'Wendy’s breakfast blessed me yet again Side note, why does this duck look like he’s saying 'My God'?'
@deyuiduh/Tenor
@deyuiduh/Tenor
'how do you even come back from 'you walk like a duck bitch', no wonder this duck started smoking'
@agustduh_/X
Advertisement
emo bang smoking duck
@agustduh_/X
friend send each other smoking ducks at same time
@agustduh_/X
'this duck ijboling and shaking his head in disbelief at his surroundings with pink bows in his hair is actually so me'
@bubblegumevol/X
smoking duck with fade
@bubblegumevol/X
Advertisement
mclaren flopping smoking duck
@bubblegumevol/X
dream academy smoking duck gif
@lemmiez/Tenor
smoking duck gifs
@lemmiez/Tenor
wig smoking duck gif
@lemmiez/Tenor
Advertisement
@eviiiiii/Tenor
@eviiiiii/Tenor
@eviiiiii/Tenor

More animal memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Animal Memes Memes
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot