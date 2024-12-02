Memes

60 of the funniest cat memes on the internet

You have acquired CAT!

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
funny cat memes

Before TikTok trends and viral challenges, funny cat memes were among the earliest sensations to dominate the internet. From the iconic “I Can Has Cheezburger?” era to Crying Cat, Side Eye Cat, and more, cats have been at the heart of online humor for decades. These memes have become a dominant form of online humor, blending playful animal behavior with relatable and often absurd scenarios.

Featured Video

According to Steve Dale, a cat behavior consultant and pet journalist, part of the reason why cat memes are so popular on the internet is that there aren’t many places for cat lovers to congregate, in the way that dog owners have dog parks.

“In the world of cats, there is no dog park,” Dale says. “For cat owners, the dog park is the Internet.”

Grumpy Cat

One of the most famous meme cats is Grumpy Cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce. The snowshoe cat’s perpetually grumpy expression caused her to rise to internet stardom in late 2012 after photos of her began to circulate on Reddit. While she sadly passed away in 2019 at the age of seven, her fame lives on and photos of her continue to be posted to her Instagram page to this day.

Advertisement

Woman Yelling At A Cat

The Woman Yelling At A Cat meme gained popularity in mid-2019 after a screencap from an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, featuring cast members Taylor Armstrong and Kyle Richards, was combined with a picture of Smudge the Cat looking confused sitting at a table with a plate of vegetables.

Maxwell the Cat

Maxwell the Cat, also known as Spinning Cat, is a tuxedo cat who became popular in late 2022 after she was rendered into a 3D model and added to Garry’s Mod.

Advertisement
Maxwell the Cat spinning in circles.
@blastycats/X

Huh Cat

The Huh Cat meme comes from a TikTok clip of a confused-looking black and white cat staring at the camera and making a “huh” sound. The Huh cat’s name is Ben Cat (@benchonkycat) and his owner regularly posts videos of his vocal antics.

@huhcat_official Replying to @nyippaa #benderchonkycat#original ♬ original sound – huhcat_official
Advertisement

Below are 60 of the funniest cat memes from around the internet.

1.

Funny cat meme pixel art of a sad knight on a stump. 'When I meow and they don't meow back.'
@PunchingCat/X

2.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme, my only two moods: hehe, not hehe.
@PunchingCat/X

3.

Funny cat meme of a box with hehe, a cage with not hehe.
@PunchingCat/X

4.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme with an angry cat over an image of grass. 'Touching grass isn't enough. I need bad things to happen to evil men in power.'
@franqueiralex/X

5.

Funny cat meme of a possum in a house, cat is displeased.
@franqueiralex/X

6.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme of black and orange cats being friends.
@PunchingCat/X

7.

Funny cat meme, me every time I see a cat.
@PunchingCat/X

8.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme
@PunchingCat/X

9.

Funny cat meme of a screaming cat.
@ShouldHaveCat/X

10.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme of a quest-giving cat.
@ShouldHaveCat/X

11.

Funny cat meme with a close-up of the cat's face. 'The last thing a person who made their cat a 'vegan' sees when they fall over and can't get up.'
@fightwithmemes/X

12.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme
@fightwithmemes/X

13.

Funny cat meme of a cat pretending to be a gamer.
@ShouldHaveCat/X

14.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme of an alien cat.
@ShouldHaveCat/X

15.

Funny cat meme
@ShouldHaveCat/X

16.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme of a man reading a book titled 'The key to a happy life' and it says, 'get a cat.'
@Catshealdeprsn/X

17.

Funny cat meme of attractiveness of a man without a cat and with one.
@Catshealdeprsn/X

18.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme of a cat in a padded cell, text overlay reads, 'Guys it was a joke.'
@PunchingCat/X

19.

Funny cat meme playing off of Himalayan/Himawalkin.
@PunchingCat/X

20.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme of a text conversation between a landlord and tenant with an image of Polite Cat.
@apartment.app/X

21.

@apartment.app/X

22.

Advertisement
eepy kitten
@ItzYaboiBryan10/Tenor

23.

side eye cat teacher calling parents meme
@ItzYaboiBryan10/Tenor

24.

Advertisement
Grumpy Cat meme
@ItzYaboiBryan10/Tenor

25.

26.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme / my new character meme
@PunchingCat/X

27.

Funny cat meme, he wants pizza.
@PunchingCat/X

28.

Advertisement

29.

Funny cat meme, grandma cat wearing a doily.
@PunchingCat/X

30.

Advertisement
eepy cycle
@PunchingCat/X

31.

Funny cat meme of a cat setting up his new pc.
@PunchingCat/X

32.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme
PostsOfCats/

33.

yapping cow as dad telling kid (huh cat) about car repair
PostsOfCats/

34.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme of woman yelling at cat.
PostsOfCats/

35.

Thumbs up crying cat meme with a text overlay that reads, 'When the teacher uses your project as an example of what not to do.'
MysteriousMemer/imgflip

36.

Advertisement
Keyboard Cat meme
MysteriousMemer/imgflip

37.

https://twitter.com/PostsOfCats/status/1859742190106222905
MysteriousMemer/imgflip

38.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme of a cat hanging out of a car window.
@PunchingCat/X

39.

In Body Image
@PunchingCat/X

40.

Advertisement
Photo of a cat standing next to an Amazon package with text below saying, 'Delivered today. It was handed directly to a receptionist or someone at a front desk.'
This Is Not My Cat/Facebook

41.

Photo of shelf stairs on a wall made specifically for a cat, who is lying down on the top shelf to look out the window above the front door. Text reads, 'When you really love your cat...'
This Is Not My Cat/Facebook

42.

Advertisement
Text post that reads, 'i luv when cats randomly burst into a full gallop across the house for absolutely no apparent reason. idk what ur doin or where ur goin but i support it.'
This Is Not My Cat/Facebook

43.

Funny cat meme of a smiling cat.
This Is Not My Cat/Facebook

44.

Advertisement

45.

An orange cat trying to eat a bar of soap and then showing a disgusted face when it tastes it.
This Is Not My Cat/Facebook

46.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme
This Is Not My Cat/Facebook

47.

Funny cat meme
This Is Not My Cat/Facebook

48.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme
@PunchingCat/X

49.

Funny cat meme two cats hug-fighting.
@PunchingCat/X

50.

Advertisement

51.

Funny cat meme, cat in a rice cooker.
@PunchingCat/X

52.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme, kitten as a Ford F-150
@PunchingCat/X

53.

Funny cat meme of two cats lying on SpongeBob.
@PunchingCat/X

54.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme, cat on a red-tablecloth table with a lit candle. 'If your cat was on Tinder, what would their profile picture be?'
@PostsOfCats/X

55.

@PostsOfCats/X

56.

Advertisement
Photo of a grey cat in a narrow package. Text reads, 'I did not order this box of cat.' 'HOW ARE YOU COMPLAINING LOOK AT ITS FACEEEEE' and finally 'it's literally making the :3 face.'
This Is Not My Cat/Facebook

57.

Grumpy Cat meme
This Is Not My Cat/Facebook

58.

Advertisement
Funny cat meme.
This Is Not My Cat/Facebook

59.

Funny cat meme about naming cats silly things. Photo of a cat in the middle sitting next to a simple stick drawing of a cat.
This Is Not My Cat/Facebook

60.

Advertisement
Photo of a cat staring down at a phone that is on the ground, an open drawer visible above the cat. Text reads, 'Our cats opened the bathroom cabinet drawer, thereby blocking the bathroom door from opening. I took this picture by sticking my phone under the door. Trying with a hanger to close the drawer so I can open the door. A dog would never do this.'
This Is Not My Cat/Facebook

More animal memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

Animal Memes cat memes Grumpy Cat I Can Has Cheezburger Memes
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot