60 of the funniest cat memes on the internet

Before TikTok trends and viral challenges, funny cat memes were among the earliest sensations to dominate the internet. From the iconic “I Can Has Cheezburger?” era to Crying Cat, Side Eye Cat, and more, cats have been at the heart of online humor for decades. These memes have become a dominant form of online humor, blending playful animal behavior with relatable and often absurd scenarios.

Featured Video

According to Steve Dale, a cat behavior consultant and pet journalist, part of the reason why cat memes are so popular on the internet is that there aren’t many places for cat lovers to congregate, in the way that dog owners have dog parks.

“In the world of cats, there is no dog park,” Dale says. “For cat owners, the dog park is the Internet.”

One of the most famous meme cats is Grumpy Cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce. The snowshoe cat’s perpetually grumpy expression caused her to rise to internet stardom in late 2012 after photos of her began to circulate on Reddit. While she sadly passed away in 2019 at the age of seven, her fame lives on and photos of her continue to be posted to her Instagram page to this day.

Advertisement

The Woman Yelling At A Cat meme gained popularity in mid-2019 after a screencap from an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, featuring cast members Taylor Armstrong and Kyle Richards, was combined with a picture of Smudge the Cat looking confused sitting at a table with a plate of vegetables.

Maxwell the Cat, also known as Spinning Cat, is a tuxedo cat who became popular in late 2022 after she was rendered into a 3D model and added to Garry’s Mod.

Advertisement

The Huh Cat meme comes from a TikTok clip of a confused-looking black and white cat staring at the camera and making a “huh” sound. The Huh cat’s name is Ben Cat (@benchonkycat) and his owner regularly posts videos of his vocal antics.

Advertisement

Below are 60 of the funniest cat memes from around the internet.

1.

2.

Advertisement

3.

4.

Advertisement

5.

6.

Advertisement

7.

8.

Advertisement

9.

10.

Advertisement

11.

12.

Advertisement

13.

14.

Advertisement

15.

16.

Advertisement

17.

18.

Advertisement

19.

20.

Advertisement

21.

22.

Advertisement

23.

24.

Advertisement

25.

26.

Advertisement

27.

28.

Advertisement

29.

30.



Advertisement

31.

32.



Advertisement

33.



34.

Advertisement

35.

36.



Advertisement

37.

38.



Advertisement

39.



40.

Advertisement

41.

42.

Advertisement

43.

44.

Advertisement

45.

46.

Advertisement

47.

48.

Advertisement

49.

50.

Advertisement

51.

52.

Advertisement

53.

54.

Advertisement

55.

56.

Advertisement

57.

58.

Advertisement

59.

60.

Advertisement

More animal memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.