Huh Cat is here for all of life’s most dumbfounding moments

Huh cat meme references a short video that shows a confused-looking black and white cat opening his mouth and making a sound that sounds just like “huh.” The meme originated on TikTok and has become beloved on the internet. Many can’t get enough of his curious expressions and unusual meows.

What is the name of the huh cat?

This meme stars a cat named Ben Cat, owned by TikToker @benchonkycat. The overweight black and white cat’s hijinks are the whole focus of the account. Though Ben is very vocal, he also appears pretty patient. He allows his owner to put a hat on him, pick him up, and capture his many majestic meows.

Did the cat actually say “huh?”

Ben, the Australian cat from the huh memes, is definitely getting vocal. He’s not saying what you think, however. The original video shared by his owner shows the cat making very expressive faces as he meows loudly.

The cat moves his neck, makes eye contact, and even changes his tone as he addresses his owner. He makes it clear he’s got something to say.

The TikToker says these theatrics are the norm for the chonky boy, who has no shame in yelling for food according to his owner. His emotive face and mouth make him a funny beggar.

The “huh” sound wasn’t added over the video of Ben meowing until it began being used as a meme.

Meme origin

We all know the internet loves a cat meme. The huh cat first came into meme territory when the video, with text overlaid, started circulating as a reaction meme on Russian TikTok.

Ben appeared in a few memes across Russian TikTok before 2022 when it was dubbed over with the “huh” for the first time by TikToker @21pamix. The video was so perfectly timed with the cat’s meow that many were convinced Ben himself was saying it.

Presenting Ben as the huh cat opened up a lot of new meme potential. The cat quickly became a mascot for all our most clueless and confused moments — and there are plenty.

Huh cat memes

More cat memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.