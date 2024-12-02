What is the Discord Mod meme?

The Discord Mod meme pokes fun at the archetype of the self-important Discord moderator, who often displays vainglorious, prideful, and self-aggrandizing behavior on various Discord servers.

What is Discord?

Discord is a social platform comprised of different servers where people with similar interests can communicate by voice, video, or chat. Many people are fans of Discord for the ability to connect with various communities that share their hobbies and passions.

Communities on Discord self-regulate by appointing moderators. These moderators are responsible for upholding the rules of each server and are tasked with keeping the peace when conversations between users get heated.

Why do Discord Mods get so much hate?

While Discord Mods have an important role in the community, sometimes the power and prestige can get to people’s heads. There’s been a lot of criticism of Discord Mods who abuse their power and cause unsafe or uncomfortable situations within their servers.

Discussion about Discord Mod behavior led to early memes on the subject. While some were lighthearted and made fun of them as nerds or recluses, others featured much harsher criticisms, accusing them of abuse.

The spread of the Discord Mod meme

In late 2019 and early 2020, which saw the platform’s user base nearly double, Discord Mod memes began to appear on Twitter and Reddit.

Meme variations

Gumball

One of the most popular variations of Discord Mod memes features a character from Gumball. He is overweight, wears a headset and glasses, has a stubbly beard, and is over-emphatic in his movements.

Discord Mod on TikTok

TikTokers have played on similar tropes of creepy, easily agitated folks stepping into moderator roles, with many videos of people imitating Discord Mods.

