The ‘Queen Never Cry’ meme has all the babes locked in

The “Queen Never Cry” meme, aka the “Queen Don’t Cry” meme, uses panels from a comedy webtoon featuring a newborn baby and mother. As part of the story’s comedic premise, the woman in the comic whispers “Queen never cry” to the infant and she’s handed to her mother for the first time and instantly stops wailing.

Social media users widely found the attempt at humor to be wildly successful, and now the viral catchphrase “Queen Never Cry” can be found across Reddit, Twitter, and TikTok.

What is the Queen Never Cry meme?

The comic with the intimidating baby you might have seen around is from a chapter of the webtoon The Ki Sisters by user bumbae. It’s a comedy and satirical take on a certain type of South Korean drama following four wealthy, homeschooled, and rather sinister sisters.

In chapter 34, one of these sisters has a baby. The part of the chapter that became a meme shows her sitting up in her hospital bed, arms crossed and makeup immaculate, as someone hands her the blubbering newborn. Instead of taking her, the new mom simply says “queen never cry” and the baby snaps into her mother’s pose and expression to the shock of the hospital workers.

This moment is funny enough on its own that the meme currently consists of simple references and fan art. It’s a perfect catchphrase that people have already mixed with nods to other memes.

Origins and spread

Webtoons artist and author bumbae published this chapter of The Ki Sisters on Nov. 22, 2024, according to Know Your Meme. On the same day, Reddit user u/OriginalAlberto clipped the part just after the birth and posted it to the manhwa (Korean comics) board after spotting it on Discord and finding it ridiculous enough to be intriguing.

By Nov. 23, it had spread to Twitter. After people had time for their initial reactions to the image, it took less than a day for users to start referencing it in tweets without the comic and mix that with phrases from other recent memes. Many noticed that the baby looked to be “locked in,” for example.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, users there started making fan edits of the four-panel section of the comic, putting audio to the scene, and mixing it with references to the Charli XCX album “Brat.”

There is a particular trend going on that crosses the phrase “queen never cry” with other viral memes that emerged in Nov. 2024. In particular, social media users are tapping the Black Solo Polyamorous Hijabi Amputee and the meme from that Wicked interview about “Defying Gravity.”

Both of these memes can be considered within the genre of jokes about people being overly deferential to what some call “wokeness.” The highly marginalized individual in an explainer about “solo poly” might indeed be moved by the lyrics of “Defying Gravity,” which could in turn bring Cynthia Erivo to tears.

me when i’m a solo poly black amputee houseless hijabi at the epilepsy brat themed times square trying to hold space for defying gravity and queer media but then i tell myself queen never cry pic.twitter.com/z5FZLILO6U — dont you know you have 30 minutesss (@ag6promo) November 23, 2024

Coughing Solo poly hijabi amputee vs. Hydrogen never crying baby bomb queen pic.twitter.com/SORjAWkDGo — CandyWandy||🥞 (@Thepromisedork) November 24, 2024

When I’m 17 and scared at the queen never cry lookalike contest that’s being held at Charli XCX epilepsy times square and my opponent is a solo poly hijabi amputee who’s holding space for defying gravity pic.twitter.com/7hdUKW3Gi7 — expiredkirspies (@beyoncesspamacc) November 24, 2024

With the advent of the Queen Never Cry meme, you might see statements along the lines of “me when I’m a solo poly black amputee houseless hijabi at the epilepsy brat themed times square trying to hold space for defying gravity and queer media but then i tell myself queen never cry.”

Queen Never Cry meme examples

