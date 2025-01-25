JFK files declassified: conspiracy theorists rejoice while memes run wild

Conspiracy theorists everywhere are either about to rejoice in the streets or become extremely disappointed: on Jan. 23., 2025, President Donald Trump officially ordered the declassification of records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy (JFK), along with those of Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK).

Featured Video

While Trump and his fanbase are delighted by the order, others directly connected to the JFK bloodline were quick to comment. Jack Schlossberg, grandson of JFK, posted on X (@JBKSchlossberg) shortly after the news was announced.

“JFK conspiracy theories,” he begins, “The truth is alot sadder than the myth — a tragedy that didn’t need to happen. Not part of an inevitable grand scheme. Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back. There’s nothing heroic about it.”

Advertisement

The post has over 1.3M views, 18K likes, 1.9K reshares and 2.1K comments.

“imagine not wanting to know how your grandfather died…how weird,” replied X user @arizona_melissa, to which Schlossberg responded, “We already know dick.”

Kept classified for over 60 years, many have debated if what is currently public knowledge on these momentous historical events is actually what occurred. In that same timeframe, jokes about conspiracy theories have also surfaced, with news of the declassification churning more LOLs online.

Advertisement

When will the JFK files be made public?

Per a fact sheet released by the White House on Jan. 23., 2025, declassifying the JFK assassination documents was part of Trump’s early plans post-reelection.

The fact sheet includes a quote from Trump on the subject: “When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination related documents. It’s been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!”

Unfortunately for those dying to crawl out of their JFK conspiracy theorist forum rabbit holes, there is no official date set for the public release of the declassified documents. According to The Washington Post, Trump has “directed the director of national intelligence, attorney general and other officials to present a plan… within 15 days” meaning they could be released as early as next month.

Advertisement

The Washington Post also notes that the documents related to RFK and MLK could take longer, with a potential release date “within 45 days.”

“Would be very funny if declassifying all the JFK files just revealed the official story was always 100% correct beyond all reasonable doubt,” X user @saywhatagain posted. “Completely airtight, independently verifiable proof. a small group of people would go actually insane.”

What does ‘declassifying’ files mean?

“Our democratic principles require that the American people be informed of the activities of their Government,” the website for the Department of Justice states. “Also, our Nation’s progress depends on the free flow of information both within the Government and to the American people.”

Advertisement

There are various categories of how things are declassified, but according to the website, most classified files are “automatically declassified once it reaches 25 years of age unless an agency head has determined that it falls within a narrow exemption that permits continued classification.”

During Trump’s first term, he tried to have the JFK files declassified, but the initiative never went through, and was further delayed during President Joe Biden’s election. Now based on the information from the latest order, Trump finally feels equipped to release the information.

Where to read the JFK files

The Library of Congress will most likely provide the best access for those looking to find and read the declassified JFK documents. Instructions on their website include virtual databases filled with “over 500,000 pages of previously classified government documents,” however there is no official statement regarding if this is where the JFK, RFK and MLK documents will be housed.

Advertisement

It will only be a matter of time before that information is leaked and shared throughout the internet though.

“I think I speak for every non-American when I say we’re confused about what’s the normal opinion about the JFK assassination,” X user @peligrietzer stated on Jan. 24., 2025, in a post that has over 4.2K likes, 168 reshares, and 149 comments.

“I am an American and I’m also confused about what the normal opinion about the JFK assassination is,” replied X user @Kip_JD.

Advertisement

X user @FloridadadD was also trying to catch up with the news. “If I’m reading my Twitter feed correctly, Jennifer Aniston killed JFK,” they posted. The response has over 304.1 views, 3.2K likes, and 327 reshares.

Luckily @peligrietzer was able to get some clarity on the subject. “What friends now explained to me is that the ‘normal’ thing is to believe that something was off and there was probably some kind of conspiracy,” @peligrietzer tells the Daily Dot, “But that we don’t really have the ability to know anything more specific.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jack Schlossberg for comment via Instagram DM.