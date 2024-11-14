Conclave memes are convening on Twitter to joke about the film’s drama, betrayals, cute matching outfits, and general Catholic messiness. Although the movie was released to U.S. theaters on Oct. 25, 2024, a lot of people apparently didn’t get around to seeing it until mid-November, possibly due to national drama unfolding earlier in the month.

Regardless, Conclave has been a hit among audiences who love high school dramas full of gossip and petty power struggles, and the Pope-themed film seems to have a surprisingly large LGBTQ+ fanbase.

What is the movie Conclave about?

Conclave centers around efforts to elect a new Pope after the previous one had a sudden heart attack. There are four main candidates among the cardinals, with the more liberal ones strategizing to try and prevent the ascension of the most extreme right-wing option.

Of course, each candidate and others involved have their own agendas and loyalties, and there are several secret or rumored actions and orders by the former Pope to complicate things, as well as other surprises. The outfits aren’t the only part of this film that is a draw for the gays.

What the Conclave memes are saying

Multiple memes have compared Conclave to Mean Girls and similar high school films because it’s about a bunch of people in a power struggle to become the top girl, complete with talking behind each other’s backs and sometimes sticking a knife in there. The levels of drama have some people recalling the time the real Pope used that homophobic slur to refer to the Vatican.

Others are coming up with messages that each cardinal in the film would send on WhatsApp or referencing Conclave in various well-known meme formats, each one working in its way but never less hilarious than the last.

Lastly, would it surprise you that some have declared Conclave “woke”?

And now for our chosen Conclave memes:

kinda conclave coded https://t.co/7Jcs1nbRvg — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) November 12, 2024

what if the pope DIED before letting you QUIT and you have to run the CONCLAVE while you were HAVING DOUBTS and the italian candidate was VAPING and FASCIST so you tried to vote for YOURSELF and you FELL DOWN https://t.co/dZW1m0b6oR — ɢʀᴀᴄᴇ 🫧 (@wavedreamt) November 13, 2024 @alaskastardust/X

was the only person under 30 at the conclave screening pic.twitter.com/ML2Pc9VWAd — yalitza apariciosus (@dunevillenuve) November 3, 2024

Screening of Conclave in the theatre next door let out just as our audience was being let in for Anora pic.twitter.com/qkRGZ73AHv — Sam Likely (@samcorb) November 13, 2024

https://twitter.com/otterwatervilla/status/1851112111138578582

Saw Conclave and the moral is clear: the girls NEED matching outfits pic.twitter.com/XViNWkCT0N — Jake Green (@JakeGreenBruh) November 11, 2024

https://twitter.com/seccotines/status/1856888899261382764

yes i’ve been in a CONCLAVE before? it’s called trying to pick a movie on Christmas Day that the whole family will enjoy pic.twitter.com/7xHBfWv7In — Eoin Ó Catháin (@EoinKeane101) November 12, 2024

What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/XEwFsw9jfb — Merry Tony (@PoorOldRoloTony) November 9, 2024

