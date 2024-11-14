Conclave memes are convening on Twitter to joke about the film’s drama, betrayals, cute matching outfits, and general Catholic messiness. Although the movie was released to U.S. theaters on Oct. 25, 2024, a lot of people apparently didn’t get around to seeing it until mid-November, possibly due to national drama unfolding earlier in the month.
Regardless, Conclave has been a hit among audiences who love high school dramas full of gossip and petty power struggles, and the Pope-themed film seems to have a surprisingly large LGBTQ+ fanbase.
What is the movie Conclave about?
Conclave centers around efforts to elect a new Pope after the previous one had a sudden heart attack. There are four main candidates among the cardinals, with the more liberal ones strategizing to try and prevent the ascension of the most extreme right-wing option.
Of course, each candidate and others involved have their own agendas and loyalties, and there are several secret or rumored actions and orders by the former Pope to complicate things, as well as other surprises. The outfits aren’t the only part of this film that is a draw for the gays.
What the Conclave memes are saying
Multiple memes have compared Conclave to Mean Girls and similar high school films because it’s about a bunch of people in a power struggle to become the top girl, complete with talking behind each other’s backs and sometimes sticking a knife in there. The levels of drama have some people recalling the time the real Pope used that homophobic slur to refer to the Vatican.
Others are coming up with messages that each cardinal in the film would send on WhatsApp or referencing Conclave in various well-known meme formats, each one working in its way but never less hilarious than the last.
Lastly, would it surprise you that some have declared Conclave “woke”?
And now for our chosen Conclave memes:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.