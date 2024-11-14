Advertisement
Memes

25 of the funniest ‘Conclave’ memes

“What’s your Conclavability this week?”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
best conclave memes

Conclave memes are convening on Twitter to joke about the film’s drama, betrayals, cute matching outfits, and general Catholic messiness. Although the movie was released to U.S. theaters on Oct. 25, 2024, a lot of people apparently didn’t get around to seeing it until mid-November, possibly due to national drama unfolding earlier in the month.

Featured Video

Regardless, Conclave has been a hit among audiences who love high school dramas full of gossip and petty power struggles, and the Pope-themed film seems to have a surprisingly large LGBTQ+ fanbase.

What is the movie Conclave about?

Conclave centers around efforts to elect a new Pope after the previous one had a sudden heart attack. There are four main candidates among the cardinals, with the more liberal ones strategizing to try and prevent the ascension of the most extreme right-wing option.

Advertisement

Of course, each candidate and others involved have their own agendas and loyalties, and there are several secret or rumored actions and orders by the former Pope to complicate things, as well as other surprises. The outfits aren’t the only part of this film that is a draw for the gays.

What the Conclave memes are saying

Multiple memes have compared Conclave to Mean Girls and similar high school films because it’s about a bunch of people in a power struggle to become the top girl, complete with talking behind each other’s backs and sometimes sticking a knife in there. The levels of drama have some people recalling the time the real Pope used that homophobic slur to refer to the Vatican.

Others are coming up with messages that each cardinal in the film would send on WhatsApp or referencing Conclave in various well-known meme formats, each one working in its way but never less hilarious than the last.

Advertisement

Lastly, would it surprise you that some have declared Conclave “woke”?

And now for our chosen Conclave memes:

1.

Advertisement

2.

Conclave meme with a bald Legolas saying 'you have my wig.'
@alaskastardust/X

3.

@alaskastardust/X
Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

https://twitter.com/otterwatervilla/status/1851112111138578582

7.

Advertisement

8.

https://twitter.com/seccotines/status/1856888899261382764

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Conclave meme with the image of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at his TV.
@foeyeahboi/X
Advertisement

12.

Conclave meme with the girl who is 'going to be okay.'
@foeyeahboi/X

13.

Tweet reading 'Conclave is first and foremost a movie for nosy bitches.'
@foeyeahboi/X
Advertisement

14.

Conclave meme with two cardinals in pink and green at a Wicked premiere.
@PatchNavillus/X

15.

Tweet reading '(me asking my friends if they have time to see Conclave with me) what's your Conclavability this week.'
@PatchNavillus/X
Advertisement

16.

Conclave meme with George Costanza saying he's shifting into Conclave mode.
@evagarv3y/X

17.

Tweet reading 'Let’s have a conclave. I wanna have a conclave. Lock the doors tight. Let’s have a conclave.'
@evagarv3y/X
Advertisement

18.

Conclave meme pitching a Muppet version of the film.
@hello__caitlin/X

19.

Tweet reading 'Oh Conclave really is THAT bitch, this is what Pope Francis meant about an air of f*ggotry in the Vatican.'
@hello__caitlin/X
Advertisement

20.

Conclave meme in the 'my brother in Christ' format.
@beepupkin/X

21.

In Body Image
@beepupkin/X
Advertisement

22.

Conclave meme showing how each cardinal would greet you on WhatsApp in the morning.
@beepupkin/X

23.

Conclave meme with the cartoon man placing his hand on his cheek and then over his mouth.
@memilies/X
Advertisement

24.

Conclave meme with a screenshot of a tweet reading 'When God sings with his creations, will a turtle not be part of the choir?'
@memilies/X

25.

Conclave meme with the 'nastiest skank bitch' note from Mean Girls.
@kenzvanunu/X
Advertisement

TAGS

LGBTQ Mean Girls Memes
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot