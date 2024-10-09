The ‘What A Boring Guy’ meme is creating conversation subjects

The What A Boring Guy meme depicts a woman with few interests who assumes the man next to her is uninteresting. Based on the number of symbols and logos floating above him, the meme implies that he’s got a lot going on in his mind and that the woman’s snap judgment was incorrect.

The meme, which belongs to the Wojak genre, can be reversed to show a man assuming that the woman is “boring” when she is, in fact, interested in more than three things like any normal person.

The ‘What A Boring Guy‘ meme in action

This meme shows a woman with dark hair, glasses, and a nose ring in a black and brown jacket looking at a man with a beard and sunglasses. In the original version, the woman has three symbols above her head representing her interests—the TikTok logo, a Pride flag, and a photo of Billie Eilish.

Also above her are the words that gave the meme its name: “What a boring guy, I bet he has no conversation subjects.”

The woman’s assumption is proven wrong by the large number of symbols above the man’s head representing his many interests. The intent of the meme is therefore to place judgment on the woman, condemning her for assuming the man is boring when there are apparently only three topics that catch her attention.

Wojak’s problem with women

The irony here is that, in the original version, all the symbols above the man represent different Linux products and coding languages. If you generalize these interests—the way you might represent all the various topics, media, and discussions found within the LGBTQ+ community with a single flag—then the man could have just two symbols over his chrome instead of 23.

Other versions of the meme suffer from a similar flaw. While TikTok is a vast social media platform where you can find videos on nearly any topic, men will have a hyper-specific interest in something like corn, mushrooms, or a single video game franchise.

This seems to be another example of a Wojak meme that criticizes or attacks women (or at least a certain kind of woman someone has made up in their head) by stereotyping them or painting them all as shallow and empty-headed.

What A Boring Guy meme origins

The newer Wojak meme makes use of the 38-year-old Consoomer, created by Twitter user @mashcore4mums on November 9, 2019, and the Doomer Tradwife.

The latter character, an oxymoron of a Wojak sometimes called the Anarchist Tradwife, is based on that “traditional” woman with blonde hair in the blue dress but given a new look. Instagram user @anarcho.tradwifeism, whatever that is, created this character on December 27, 2019.

The original version of the What A Boring Guy meme appeared on the website ProgrammerHumor.io on February 17, 2024, posted by an anonymous user.

Spread

Twitter user @7hdmz reposted the meme to their account on October 4, where the format began to take off. Some reversed the position of the characters to show that women can also have hyper-specific interests or many interests that cross a wide range of topics.

One variation of the meme showed the Consoomer guy with the original version in a thought bubble while the Doomer Tradwife was busy thinking about the many, many different things she likes, a lot of which are as technical as Linux.

What A Boring Guy meme examples

