35 Wifejak memes to share with your spouse

Wifejak memes make use of a Wojak meant to represent married women and pair them with stereotypical wife statements as jokes. With her red hair and freckles, tasteful makeup, and simple gray sweater, the Wifejak reminds you to do your taxes on time and asks weird questions like “Would you love me if I was a worm?”

She’s also been used to peddle tired stereotypes about women and wives, such as “women be shopping.” But for a period in April 2024, she was a tribute to the endearing quirks of wives everywhere.

What is the Wifejak meme?

Wifejak was first posted on Reddit by user AvaSpelledBackwards on January 7, 2021, as a self-portrait in the Wojak style. She wanted to depict a typical image of a white married woman. Wifejak memes hit Twitter starting in 2022 as exploitable images paired with statements that social media users felt were associated with wives.

“I don’t care what we eat,” they said.

“Why do they call Tim Walz ‘coach’?” they asked.

The meme surged and quickly died out again in April 2024, but for a brief time, Wifejak made Twitter a little more wholesome and considerate.

Wifejak memes

"You should have just received a verification code, can you send it to me?" pic.twitter.com/hDoR1MRYRU — J. Respectful Clark (@JReubenCIark) April 11, 2024

I spent 143.20 at Target yesterday but everything was on sale and then I got $10 back in circle rewards plus a $15 gift card so I actually saved you a lot of money pic.twitter.com/OoPptf2Q14 — littlebillie (@littlebillie) April 12, 2024

"Why do they call Tom Walz 'coach'?" pic.twitter.com/3WsOMY4a8T — Adam Ellwanger (@1HereticalTruth) August 19, 2024

“It’s my birthday week but I don’t want you to go to any trouble.” pic.twitter.com/wILXUwvshX — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 12, 2024

You’re not drinking are you? Remember we’re going to the farmers market at 8 AM pic.twitter.com/YgKFPgsKaa — Daniel (@growing_daniel) April 13, 2024

How much do you think you’ll make as an “influencer?” pic.twitter.com/vE1gbBNVwo — Darren Marble (@darrenmarble) April 13, 2024

Maybe we’ll have a date night at the cheesecake factory pic.twitter.com/gnqCZFPXZs — “Bad” Billy Pratt (@KILLTOPARTY) May 12, 2024

Guess who just got engaged!

No, I said guess. pic.twitter.com/zNE7YQrALf — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) April 13, 2024

"oh, look, the last ripe peach! i'll save it for the kids, they love peaches so much!" https://t.co/bpvFTykEgG pic.twitter.com/77F2028BYv — batu (@qtomris) April 12, 2024

i want to get a few things from ikea this weekend, my dad said you can use his trailer pic.twitter.com/OmfE4tddAm — marmot (@MarmotRespecter) April 12, 2024

"Would you still love me if I was a worm?"



*I'm not joking* https://t.co/xBfzhZS7SE pic.twitter.com/Jv7z6pVFoP — Hunger the Dark Merchant (@HungerDye) April 10, 2024

i ordered another dog bed for the kitchen so sparky doesn't have to walk all the way to the living room if he wants to relax pic.twitter.com/ZbkHfa0zzw — marmot (@MarmotRespecter) April 12, 2024

“i found your keys”



“thank you, im sorry for the thirty minute tirade i went on in which i wished death upon huge swaths of earth” pic.twitter.com/5AyBzyKhLT — doomer (@uncledoomer) August 23, 2024

