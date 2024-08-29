35 Wifejak memes to share with your spouse

Wifejak memes make use of a Wojak meant to represent married women and pair them with stereotypical wife statements as jokes. With her red hair and freckles, tasteful makeup, and simple gray sweater, the Wifejak reminds you to do your taxes on time and asks weird questions like “Would you love me if I was a worm?”
She’s also been used to peddle tired stereotypes about women and wives, such as “women be shopping.” But for a period in April 2024, she was a tribute to the endearing quirks of wives everywhere.
What is the Wifejak meme?
Wifejak was first posted on Reddit by user AvaSpelledBackwards on January 7, 2021, as a self-portrait in the Wojak style. She wanted to depict a typical image of a white married woman. Wifejak memes hit Twitter starting in 2022 as exploitable images paired with statements that social media users felt were associated with wives.
“I don’t care what we eat,” they said.
“Why do they call Tim Walz ‘coach’?” they asked.
The meme surged and quickly died out again in April 2024, but for a brief time, Wifejak made Twitter a little more wholesome and considerate.
