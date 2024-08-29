Article Lead Image

35 Wifejak memes to share with your spouse

“You’re not drinking are you? Remember we’re going to the farmers market at 8 AM.”

Wifejak memes make use of a Wojak meant to represent married women and pair them with stereotypical wife statements as jokes. With her red hair and freckles, tasteful makeup, and simple gray sweater, the Wifejak reminds you to do your taxes on time and asks weird questions like “Would you love me if I was a worm?”

She’s also been used to peddle tired stereotypes about women and wives, such as “women be shopping.” But for a period in April 2024, she was a tribute to the endearing quirks of wives everywhere.

What is the Wifejak meme?

Wifejak was first posted on Reddit by user AvaSpelledBackwards on January 7, 2021, as a self-portrait in the Wojak style. She wanted to depict a typical image of a white married woman. Wifejak memes hit Twitter starting in 2022 as exploitable images paired with statements that social media users felt were associated with wives.

“I don’t care what we eat,” they said.

“Why do they call Tim Walz ‘coach’?” they asked.

The meme surged and quickly died out again in April 2024, but for a brief time, Wifejak made Twitter a little more wholesome and considerate.

Wifejak memes

Wifejak meme about ordering too much from Amazon.
@TDAmemes/X

Wifejak meme about being cold and turning off the fan.
@TDAmemes/X

Wifejak meme asking 'Did something happen with the economy?'
@TDAmemes/X

Wifejak meme asking 'if i died in a tragic accident would you marry my sister?'
@TDAmemes/X

Wifejak meme saying 'you can pick the movie.'
@cimmerian_v/X

Wifejak meme about Shark Tank.
@cimmerian_v/X

Wifejak meme about snuggling anniversaries.
@cimmerian_v/X

Wifejak meme asking 'did you do your taxes yet?'
@SaysSimonson/X

Wifejak meme about going out with Scorpios.
@SaysSimonson/X

Wifejak meme saying 'we can leave after I say bye to everyone.'
@SaysSimonson/X

Wifejak meme about claiming nothing is wrong.
@UsingLyft/X

Wifejak meme about owning too much clothes.
@UsingLyft/X

Wifejak meme about purse pockets.
@UsingLyft/X

Wifejak meme saying 'we should both say our favorite things about each other before bed.'
@pli_cachete/X

Wifejak meme about Target sales.
@pli_cachete/X

Wifejak meme about cold feet in bed.
@pli_cachete/X

Wifejak meme asking who Satoshi is.
@krakenfx/X

Wifejak meme asking 'where are we going this weekend?'
@krakenfx/X

Wifejak meme about getting a spouse a new pillow.
@krakenfx/X

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

