We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: a viral video that sparked discussion about overworking in corporate America, how a LGBTQ advocacy Google map is being repurposed by anti-trans people, the maelstrom of controversy surrounding a company in Florida that asked employees to work through Hurricane Ian, and a viral video that had bartenders dismayed.

After that, our Culture Editor Tiffany has her weekly “This Week On The Internet” column and shares with you her favorite meme of the week down below.

A TikToker claims that he took full advantage of a drink special advertised at an Arizona nightclub—much to the dismay of the bartenders working there.

A viral TikTok video sparked a discussion on how overworking can take a toll on workers’ mental and physical well-being.

The map includes LGBTQ resource centers, children’s hospitals, Planned Parenthood locations, and more.

Head of postcard company that wanted employees to work through Hurricane Ian credits Scientology for her business acumen

A Florida postcard company is at the center of a maelstrom of controversy for asking employees to work through a hurricane.

By Tiffany Kelly

Can we stop idolizing Wife Guys now?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her "This Week On The Internet" column.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌯 A customer tried to put Chipotle workers on blast for eating “instead of working” and it backfired instantly.

💻 A creator is going viral for issuing a PSA for workers with work-issued laptops: keep personal stuff and work stuff separate.

🌮 Three teenage Taco Bell workers were berated by adults in this viral video.

🚗 A car owner is warning others after claiming a Honda dealership tried to get her to unnecessarily replace her car’s cabin air filter.

🛒 This supermarket worker says she broke the company’s dress code on her last day before quitting.

👖 A man says a ‘Karen’ at new job didn’t let him do his training because he was wearing jeans.

🌐 Meet the users fighting NFT-based hate speech on the new internet.

A lot of memes this week attempted to explain the Try Guys scandal for people who didn’t know about the Try Guys. (Now you do, you’re welcome!)

