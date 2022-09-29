‘2 drops of liquor in each one’: Customer gets 50 drinks during $1 special, sparking debate

A TikToker claims that he took full advantage of a drink special advertised at an Arizona nightclub—much to the dismay of the bartenders working there.

The TikTok, posted by user @djrealreezy (Reezy), has over 319,000 views.

In the short, seven-second clip, Reezy claims he ordered several dozen drinks since the club promoted a $1 drink special. The caption of his video reads: “$1 DRINKS YOU SAID???? Lemme get 50.”

In the video, at least 15 drinks are lined up at the bar before one of the bartenders hands him a bill. One of the bartenders, Reezy wrote, “hate us.”

It wasn’t clear from the clip whether the bartenders were actually mad at Reezy for ordering so many drinks. As one TikTok commenter pointed out: “You’re only hated if you don’t tip.”

“At least tell me you tipped right for their efforts,” another user questioned.

Reezy didn’t say how much he ended up tipping the bartenders, but responded to another user’s comment regarding tips, saying: “We got her right.”

Several other users pointed out that there’s likely a reason why the drinks were so cheap.

One comment, with 200 likes, reads: “2 drops of liquor in each one.”

“Recipe…49% ice, 50% juice, 1% bottom shelf liquor,” wrote a second TikToker.

“Bet every one has half shots in them,” reads another comment.

In spite of this, however, most TikTokers wrote that they, too, would’ve taken advantage of the special.

“If it’s a dollar, I’M BUYING IT,” one user wrote.

“That’s what they get for doing [a] $1 drink special,” another commenter said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Reezy via TikTok.