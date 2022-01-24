What is “cottagecore”, exactly? How to master the Instagram fashion phenomenon

Have you ever wanted to frolic in a green meadow littered with fresh daisies and lavender bunches? You’re not alone. The cottagecore aesthetic, romanticizing the quant joys of rural and farm life, is the next ‘It’ fashion statement. If you’ve been trying to master the cottagecore aesthetic trend with no success, we’re here to help.

What is cottagecore?

It’s simple. Picture yourself living on a farm or, more ideally, a cottage in the middle of a rolling meadow or forest. What would you wear? If you’re conjuring loose flowing linens, floral prints, macrame shawls, and wide brim floppy hats, you might be a cottagecore outfit expert.

Now that you’ve got the cottagecore aesthetic down mentally, you can take it to the next level with our list of the best items to achieve your next perfect cottagecore fashion look.

1) Cutest cottagecore dress: Smocked Gingham Dress

When you want to turn things up a notch with a frock that’s perfect for all-day wear, this dress may be the key. It’s smocked bust and tiered skirt lends it a light and airy silhouette. With billowing gingham sleeves and a flattering square neck, you’ll be ready for brunch with the girls or a stroll through the farmer’s market.

Price: $28.99

2) Comfortable and stylish clogs: Genuine Leather Penny Loafers

These loafers will be the envy of all cottagecore aesthetic enthusiasts in your inner circle. A brown leather upper stitched together with brown thread. A raised walkable heel finishes off this memorable loafer and make it an instant favorite.



Price: $58

3) Lightweight straw hat: Packable Floppy Hat

Take on the sun in style with your next go-to cottagecore outfit accessory. A beautiful straw bow sits on top of the head just right, with a band across the middle for added flair. Its easily bendable shape allows for portable fashion no matter where cottage life takes you.

Price: $12.80

4) Eclectic cottagecore aesthetic earrings: Cute Mushroom Hoop Earrings

Harness the power of flowers wherever you go with these adorable drop mushroom earrings. These mushroom hoops feature three metal mushrooms growing straight up from some rippling polished plate. Each mushroom is plated in a different color, and one is studded in shining cubic zirconia stones.

Price: $17.95

5) Perfectly laced dress: Puff Sleeve Embroidery Dress

This maxi dress is a cottagecore lover’s wet dream. It’s perfectly modern with a hint of old style, complete with floral embroidery and lace trim. Fashionistas and outdoor lovers everywhere will fall in love with the puffed sleeves and nostalgic feeling this dress brings. The next time you go to get dressed, you’ll be grabbing this one out of the closet at hyperspeeds!

Price: $36.98

6) Clog with a modern twist: Birkenstock Boston

Clogs are having their time in the spotlight and it won’t be over anytime soon. These classic Birkenstock clogs come with a couple of stunning twists. For one, the usual clog sole has been replaced with the more classic Birkenstock grip sole. As well, it’s all over suede upper adds a level of elegance and simplicity perfect for cottage life.

Price: $130-$200

7) Romantic off-shoulder smocked top: Off-the-Shoulder Top

Why show one shoulder when you can show both? This gorgeous off-the-shoulder top boasts a cinched top and bottom and billowing sleeves. Each sleeve features a cinched and flared cuff that hangs delicately around the hand.. Paired with lightweight pants or a flowing skirt, this top will romanticize any outfit.

Price: $19.99

8) Brilliantly flowy tulle skirt: Tulle A-Line Skirt

This nod to the poofy tulle skirts of the 2000s could bring the trend back for good. This solid color tulle skirt falls to the ankles and its fabric billows out in generous waves. A supportive elastic waistband holds this skirt together so you can frolic in the meadow with ease.

Price: $29.98

9) Cottagecore aesthetic sundress: Floral Dress Tie Strap Summer Dress

Bring a couple of florals into your day with this flowy tie strap summer dress. An eye-catching multicolor floral design and flattering silhouette command attention. Its slimming design features a form-fitting smocked bodice, offset by its ankle-length skirts. Crafted in breathable fabric, this summer dress will fit right into the cottagecore lifestyle.

Price: $36.99

10) Vibrant beaded necklace: Bead and Gemstone Necklace

We’ve got a great mixed-beaded necklace that’s perfect for the cottagecore aesthetic scene. This beaded necklace sports both colorful gemstone and glass beads and swirled silver beads striking the perfect balance between elegant and playful. With its natural stones and colorful accents, this necklace is the perfect complement to your new cottagecore outfit.

Price: $125

