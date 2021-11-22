Beef up your internet security this Black Friday with PureVPN

Shopping online for Black Friday deals can be so tempting, but some people aren’t aware of the cyber threats that lurk online. You don’t have to risk sacrificing your privacy, financial information, or private messages to shop for the best deals of the year. Shield yourself from the dangers of online shopping on Black Friday by relying on the countless security benefits that come with using a virtual private network service like PureVPN.

PureVPN is the best VPN money can buy

There are too many VPN services to mention, but PureVPN is the Daily Dot’s standout favorite. Not only is it intuitive, but it’s an easy way to surf privately in an era when everyone from hackers to your internet service provider wants your information.

How PureVPN works

PureVPN wraps all your online communications in an unbreakable tunnel that cybercriminals, governments, and your ISP can’t break through. Not only does it block your IP address, but it allows you to access geo-blocked websites, secures your data, and protects your privacy.

Using PureVPN

But perhaps best of all, you don’t need a computer science degree to use it. Simply open up the app, pick from one of 1900+ US servers to connect to, and surf away as normal, with the world-class security PureVPN brings. There are even built-in extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and even Kodi and Firestick.

How PureVPN makes online shopping safer

Whether you’re searching for Black Friday deals on gifts, flights, or hotels, PureVPN can help you find the best prices without risking your online security. You don’t have to worry about exposing your credit card or banking information. PureVPN keeps your financial information secure from any prying eyes. It can even hide your IP address, so you can make sure you’re getting the best deals available.

Not only is it a breeze to use, but it’s easy on your wallet too. Sign up today to take advantage of the PureVPN Black Friday deal! Get 88% off a 5-year plan and enjoy a safer, Black Friday online shopping experience.

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.