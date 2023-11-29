The National Christmas tree at the White House fell over on Tuesday after being hit by high winds, leading to an influx of memes and commentary across social media.

The tree’s tumble was quickly noticed by conservatives on X, who argued that the mishap was emblematic of Joe Biden and his presidency.

“The White House Christmas tree toppling over,” the user @KamTV wrote. “The perfect depiction of Joe Biden and the state of America.”

Popular right-wing figures such as Benny Johnson jumped upon the joke, earning thousands of shares and likes in response.

“Biden’s White House Christmas tree got blown over by the wind,” he said. “So fitting for this administration.”

🚨 Biden’s White House Christmas tree got blown over by the wind.



DC_Draino, another prominent far-right commentator, went as far as to say that Biden had ruined Christmas.

“The White House Christmas tree was blown over today,” he wrote. “What a perfect symbol of what Joe Biden has done to this country with massive inflation. He’s ruining people’s Christmas.”

The White House Christmas tree was blown over today



What a perfect symbol of what Joe Biden has done to this country with massive inflation



The accident was seemingly so important that it even prompted a “Fox News Alert,” where host Jesse Watters joked that the tree had fallen just like Biden tends to do.

“BREAKING: The White House Christmas tree has taken a tumble- just like its owner,” Watters said.

Footage of Biden falling was also placed next to images of the tree.

“Is anyone really surprised that a Biden Whitehouse Christmas tree fell over?” one user asked.

In a statement on the matter, the National Park Service said that the 40-foot tree, taken from Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, had been re-secured with a new cable.

“After assessing the tree’s condition and replacing a snapped cable, the tree is now upright,” park service spokeswoman Jasmine Shanti said.

Despite the gleeful pandemonium from some, this is not the first time that the White House tree has fallen. As noted by CBS News, the tree in 2011 was also toppled by strong winds.

Biden, who was not at the White House at the time of the incident, is set to attend the tree’s annual lighting ceremony on Thursday. While the tree is unlikely to fall over again, opponents of Biden will undoubtedly be watching to see whether he takes a fall instead.