A left-wing user on X is spreading the claim that podcaster Tim Pool is using artificial intelligence (AI) to make himself appear better at skateboarding.

But is it true?

On Tuesday, the user “lucile desmoulins” cited alleged glitches in a picture of Pool performing an ollie over a trashcan as proof that AI had been used.

“computer, ENHANCE this photo of @Timcast doing a totally real ollie,” the user wrote.

In particular, the X user argues that Pool’s hand as well as two wheels on his skateboard show the tell-tale signs of AI manipulation.

Followers of desmoulins enthusiastically agreed and likewise pointed out purported issues in the photo.

“There are hallucinations in the ceiling, look at the wiring and the chains hanging down not connected to lights, and the storage wall, look at the bicycle,” one user replied. “And that’s just from 10 seconds of scrutiny.”

Others expressed shock at the claims and appeared to agree with the allegation from desmoulins.

“LMAOOOO no way dude omg,” another added.

The picture in question originates from the Instagram page for “The Boonies HQ,” which runs a skateboarding channel on YouTube that regularly features Pool.

Since being posted on Aug. 22, the image has been inundated with claims that Pool faked the trick.

“Not even Photoshop, just straight up fake computer picture lmfao,” one user said.

“why you got 6 fingers Timmy?” asked one commenter.

“LMFAO! DUDE’S POSTING AI PICTURES SO HE CAN PRETEND HE CAN SKATE?!” a second Instagram user wrote.

Numerous references were also made to the recent news that Pool had been unknowingly receiving upwards of $400,000 every month from the Russian government as part of a clandestine influence operation.

“bro gets millions from the Russian govt and can’t even be bothered to get someone to properly photoshop him doing fake tricks,” one user wrote.

So, is the image actually AI-generated? At current, there’s no strong evidence to suggest so. For starters, the quality of the image is extremely poor and could be a still from a video clip.

As far as the apparent glitches, everything from motion blur caused by Pool’s movement to compression of the image quality after being uploaded and reshared across social media could be to blame.

And Pool might also just be good at skating. He has long been known to be a skateboarder and has frequently uploaded pictures and videos of himself performing tricks to his social media profiles.

Pool even stirred controversy among skaters this year when he purchased a plot of land that had been used by skaters in West Virginia. The purchase came after local skaters refused to allow Pool to involve himself in a local skate competition.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pool via email but did not receive a reply by press time.

