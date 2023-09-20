Yes, Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce—according to Jason

According to the Daily Mail, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce claims the dating rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and his brother, Travis Kelce, are true.

The worldwide pop star Swift, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce have not confirmed the rumors, but Jason told the WIP Morning Show that he believes the rumors to be “100% true.”

Jason says, “I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’s love life, and I try to keep his business his business.” But then says, “I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100% true.”

Sportsline on TikTok posted a video this morning of two Jason Kelce interviews surrounding the dating rumors:

Yesterday, Swift also surprised her fans with an interactive puzzle game using Google to promote her new re-recorded album, 1989 Taylor’s Version, that is set to release on Oct. 27, 2023.

The concept of the puzzle is to search “Taylor Swift” in your Google browser, and a blue vault then pops up onto your screen. You are then prompted to a word-puzzle to guess a word that Taylor picked out at hints to her “vault tracks.” (Vault tracks are songs that Taylor did not release when she first recorded the album.) Once you’ve found the word, you type it into your search bar and have completed one puzzle.

Taylor created a total of 33 million puzzles that needed to be solved before she would release the title names of the vault tracks.

There were so many fans searching in Google that the internet giant tweeted, “Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don’t worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We’re in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon.”

One user tweeted, “Things Taylor Swift broke: ticketmaster, google, spotify,” joking at the TicketMaster messes that happened during the Eras Tour.

The vault tracks were released this morning after all 33 million puzzles had been solved. PopBase reports that the four songs are titled: “Is It Over Now?,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Say Don’t Go,” and “Suburban Legends.”

Swifties on TikTok are posting about how shocked they are that they solved the puzzles in 8 hours.

One user says “WE’RE STILL MISSING ONE.”

To this a couple fans joke that they want the last song to be “Sagittarius ft. Nicki Minaj,” after Swift and Minaj’s last interaction at the 2023 VMAs. Swift mentioned to Minaj saying, “that’s my favorite Sagittarius over there,” while accepting her award onstage.

The Daily Dot reached out to Swift and Kelce representatives via email.