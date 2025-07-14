Rosie O’Donnell had some choice words for President Donald Trump after he threatened to revoke her citizenship over her persistent criticism. Her comeback continued an 18-year feud between the two that started before Trump got into politics and followed the comedian to Ireland.

It will come as no surprise to those who have followed along that O’Donnell is not backing down.

“I’m everything you fear”

Trump issued his threat against O’Donnell’s U.S. citizen status on Saturday, calling her a “threat to Humanity.”

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” he wrote on Truth Social.

He further said she should stay in Ireland, where she currently resides. She moved to her father’s nation of origin in early 2025, explicitly due to Trump’s second presidency. O’Donnell applied for Irish citizenship through descent. From there, she continued to criticize him and his policies, including the recently passed budget bill.

This seemed to prompt Trump’s threat, but he failed to intimidate his long-time rival. O’Donnell quickly hit back on Instagram with a 1997 photo of him with his arm around Jeffrey Epstein.

“18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours,” she wrote, adding, “you call me a threat to humanity—but I’m everything you fear.”

In direct response to the threat to revoke her birthright citizenship, which the U.S. Constitution forbids, she said, “ go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan.”

This feud began in December 2006, when O’Donnell voiced her disapproval of his decision not to strip Miss USA Tara Conner of her crown over her drug use from her spot on The View.

“He’s the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America, she said. “Donald, sit and spin, my friend.”

Trump famously threatened to sue her for bringing up his bankruptcies and reputation for cheating on ex-wives, calling her a “loser” and “a woman out of control.”

O’Donnell fans react: “Brutal”

Left-wing social media users are, of course, on O’Donnell’s side here. They especially love the part about the spray tan.

“She had me at ‘King Joffrey with a Tangerine spray tan,’” wrote X user @LuiginaLopez. “Queen.”

“Rosie’s clapback is brutal,” said @StereoIncognito.

Redditors highlighted other powerful passages from her Instagram post in which she contrasted herself with the President.

“‘I teach my children to question power, you sell fear on golf courses’ is such a powerful bar,” said u/tormentrock.

Others appreciated O’Donnell’s long-standing ability to get under Trump’s skin.

“I hope she drags him to the grave,” wrote u/NeiClaw. “He’ll be 98, wandering the long deserted halls of Mar A Cago [sic] having long forgotten who Biden, Obama, Ivanka et al are, but he’ll 100% be ranting about how Rosie O’Donnell is ‘very unfunny’ and a ‘pig’ to some dead palm tree.”

