Nick Fuentes, of all people, thinks Matt Gaetz, RFK Jr. are ‘too weird’ to work for Trump

Far-right streamer Nick Fuentes is once again drawing the ire of President-elect Donald Trump’s supporters after labeling some of the president-elect’s top allies as “too weird.”

Fuentes took aim during a recent stream at former Republican representative Matt Gaetz, who is currently Trump’s nominee to lead the Justice Department, as well as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.), who has been asked to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

A clip of the comments, shared to X by pro-Trump commentator Ian Miles Cheong, shows Fuentes begin by arguing that Gaetz has too many weird attributes to serve in politics.

“It’s too weird for me. It’s too weird,” Fuentes says. “He dresses weird. He looks weird. His hair is weird. He’s got this weird sex stuff.”

Nick Fuentes goes on an extended rant about Matt Gaetz and RFK Jr. being appointed to their positions, calling them “weird.” Fuentes, who is a self-declared “incel” and trans chaser who hates women, doesn’t want to see the FBI dismantled. Why? pic.twitter.com/Tu5K3VbGaP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 20, 2024

Since his nomination, Gaetz has been beset by the potential release of a House Ethics Committee report that may detail allegations of sexual misconduct. Gaetz, who denies the claims, has been accused of, among other things, engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. The Justice Department, which Gaetz could soon run, previously looked into the allegations but never brought charges against the conservative politician.

Fuentes didn’t hold back when laying out his issues with RFK Jr. as well.

“RFK’s running HHS? I’m sorry, Robert Kennedy is a freak, OK?” Fuentes added. “I don’t care what anybody says. He’s a fucking Democrat who wants to put people in jail for denying climate change, he supports reparations. Like, this guy’s not on our side.”

Well known for his antisemitic views, Fuentes goes on to criticize RFK Jr. for being “pro Jewish” before describing him as a “Jewish asset.” He also mentioned RFK Jr.’s history with animals, particularly the story of his brainworm.

“He’s got worms in his brain, all this weird shit with animals, it’s too weird for me! It’s too weird!” he says.

Fuentes eventually closed out his rant by asking why Trump can’t surround himself with more “clean, intelligent white people” before stating that even the Democratic Party is less weird.

Needless to say, the commentary was not well received by Trump fans, who accused Fuentes of being a government operative hell-bent on derailing the MAGA movement.

“Im 100% convinced @NickJFuentes is paid opposition,” X user @allen4liberty said in response to the video.

“He’s either compromised or a clown. Or both,” @maisumcarneiro added.

In response to other copies of the clip on X getting shared, users similarly flooded the replies with accusations regarding Fuentes.

“The alphabet boys are scared about what’s coming,” @DavidZsutty said. “I am slow to make such weighty accusations but I wonder if Nick got the call…”

“I love Nick but going after appointees who are trying to dismantle the status quo of Washington DC and want to go after the FBI/DOJ doesn’t help the ‘I’m not a fed’ angle,” @Thirdworldisus wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Fuentes has been accused of working for the government. The same accusations were thrown at the streamer following Trump’s election win. Despite Fuentes speaking out against Trump for months, the far-right commentator openly celebrated his win in what many saw as an apparent about-face.

“You didn’t help at all,” one user wrote at the time. “All you did was doom and try to get your incel minions to not vote. YOU ARE DONE!”

