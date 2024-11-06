‘You didn’t vote for him’: Groypers bash Nick Fuentes for cheering Trump victory after leading ‘sabotage’ campaign

Far-right streamer Nick Fuentes is celebrating President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, despite denouncing him in the run-up to the election.

On Saturday, Fuentes complained to his followers on X that a second Trump administration would not prioritize the white nationalist policies that his movement was seeking.

“The MAGA movement of 2024 no longer speaks for me the way it did in 2016,” Fuentes wrote. “A second Trump admin will be bought by the billionaires and special interests who paid for it.”

Fuentes, known for his frequent antisemitic remarks, also bemoaned the fact that Trump could give positions in his administration to several individuals with Jewish surnames.

“And the admin is being staffed by Howard Lutnick, Marc Rowan, Charles Schwab, and Jared Kushner. Pass,” Fuentes wrote.

In a post on Monday, Fuentes described himself as ambivalent about the election’s outcome, arguing that Harris would empower “the Left” while Trump would empower “neocons.”

“It’s a lose-lose,” he said.

Although he added that he’d rather see Trump win over Vice President Kamala Harris, Fuentes on Tuesday affirmed that he would not be casting a vote for the former president.

Yet as it became apparent that Trump would win, Fuentes began to change his tune.

“TOTAL GROYPER VICTORY,” Fuentes said, referencing the name used to describe his followers.

Fuentes also celebrated the fact that a right-wing takeover of the govenment could lead to a decrease in women’s reproductive rights across the country.

“Your body, my choice. Forever,” he said.

Fuentes also shared numerous pro-Trump memes before stating that he couldn’t “believe we did it again.”

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank men for saving this country from stupid bitches who wanted to destroy the world to keep abortion,” he said.

In only one post did Fuentes even hint at his former concerns regarding a Trump administration, particularly over who it would be staffed by.

“We must organize and mobilize to advocate for America First,” he continued.

While condemning Trump before the vote, the responses to Fuentes from his fans and Trump supporters were almost entirely negative.

In numerous comments, users referred to Fuentes as a government plant and Harris supporter.

“Proof of Fed. Can’t believe I’m actually saying that,” one user replied.

Responses to Fuentes after Trump won, however, were mixed.

Many of his supporters celebrated the victory alongside him without a hint of irony.

“TOTAL MAGA ARYAN VICTORY AS PREDICTED,” one fans said.

But others were quick to remind Fuentes of his previous remarks.

“Not for you,” another said. “You didn’t vote for him, remember.”

“You didn’t help at all. All you did was doom and try to get your incel minions to not vote. YOU ARE DONE!” wrote another.

“You literally sabotaged Trump,” wrote another, referencing Fuentes’s failed campaign to oust Trump’s top campaign officials. In his acceptance speech, Trump pulled both Chris LaCivita and Susan Wiles up to speak, the two officials Fuentes waged a “war” against.

It remains to be seen whether the initial complaints from Fuentes will have any bearing on his future popularity with the far-right.

“You were one of the women against Trump,” another user added. “We will never forget that.”

