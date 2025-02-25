Russian hackers extend olive branch to new FBI director Kash Patel

The Russia-based ransomware gang LockBit is offering newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel alleged “classified information” that it claims could “destroy” the agency if made public.

The message, made in a post to LockBit’s dark web blog on Tuesday, masquerades as a congratulatory note before attempting to pit Patel against the FBI’s workforce.

“Dear Kash Patel! I wish you Happy Birthday! I also congratulate you on your position as the ninth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and wish you professional success, because it will be not easy for you,” the message begins. “You are surrounded by liars, professional manipulators, respected Kash Patel.”

The blog’s author further claims to be a “worthy son of the American Fatherland” and alleges that LockBit’s ransomware operation, which has been described by international law enforcement as “the world’s most harmful cyber crime group,” was actually built to improve U.S. national security.

After describing themselves as “an honest businessman,” the author goes on to point the finger at the FBI as “the real threat.”

“These very real extortionists, liars, blackmailers, manipulators, known to you as subordinates—FBI agents, have flooded our country with fakes and declared me as a threat,” the blog continues.

Most notably, the post attempts to lure Patel into contacting LockBit directly by promising him an “archive of classified information” that will supposedly expose corruption within the FBI.

“I decided to give you the best gift of all—an archive of classified information for you personally, Mr. Kash Patel,” the post says. “A guide, a roadmap, and some friendly advice. With access level ONLY for you, under password. This information is for the benefit of the National Security of the United States of America, information for you on how to find the TRUTH, which our brother US President Donald Trump also wants to find.”

The author describes the alleged classified data as “the key against LIES, the cure against FAKES,” before asking Patel to make contact.

“Please contact me personally, I am so reluctant to publish this information that could not only negatively affect the reputation of the FBI, but destroy it as a STRUCTURE,” the author adds. “Because I really want you to be, Honorable Kash Patel, not only the Director of the FBI, but also the Director of the FBI History Museum. To have you tell our STORY—how we defeated the fakes and corrupt FBI agents.”

The remark appears to reference a comment made by Patel last year in which he said he would shut down the FBI’s headquarters “on day one” and turn it into a “museum of the deep state.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the FBI to inquire about LockBit’s blog post but did not receive a reply.

Since uploading the message, the ransomware group has made available for download a file titled “personal_gift_for_new_director_FBI_Kash_Patel.7z.” The Daily Dot was unable to access the data as it is password protected.

Cybersecurity analyst Dominic Alvieri, who tracks ransomware groups such as LockBit, argued in remarks to the Daily Dot that the gang is merely attempting to gain attention and rebuild after its operations were dismantled in February 2024 following an international disruption campaign by agencies in countries such as the U.S. and U.K.

“Anything coming from LockBit at this point would be publicly available data or just an outright fake claim,” Alvieri said. It’s also unclear what classified data LockbBit would have that Patel, as FBI Director, would not have access to.

LockBit had long been a major player in the cybercrime world, operating under the Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, in which affiliates—often independent hackers—deploy the malware in exchange for a cut of ransom payments.

But with its operation in shambles, the group appears to be relying heavily on internet theatrics by aligning itself with right-wing conspiracy theories in an apparent attempt to stir up chaos within the FBI.

